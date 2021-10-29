Punta Gorda Trick or Treat
The Historic District in Downtown Punta Gorda welcomes trick-or-treaters on Sunday, Oct. 31. Trick-or-treating at the City Hall Annex begins at 5 p.m. First United Methodist Church is hosting the 2021 Punta Gorda Historic Trunk n Treat Halloween Festival. The event will be from 6-9 p.m. Marion Avenue from Harvey Street to Shreve Street will be closed to vehicle traffic and opened for pedestrian traffic only. Street closure will begin at 5 p.m. and reopen at 10 p.m. www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/visitors/events-festivals/trunk-or-treat.
Dearborn Street Safewalk
The Old Englewood Village Association is sponsoring the 25th Dearborn Street Halloween Safe Walk from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 along West Dearborn Street in Englewood. Thousands of costumed children and adults show up to enjoy fun with businesses and organization supply goodies. To learn more, visit the Old Englewood Village Association website at englewoodfl.org.
DeSoto County Spook Yard
DeSoto County Spook Yard is a haunted house operating from 8 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 30, at the DeSoto County Fairgrounds, 100 Heard St., Arcadia. Featuring haunted house for ages 16 and older, food trucks, bands, haunted maze and games. General admission is $5 kids/$7 adults. Spook Yard is $5. www.facebook.com/desotocountyspookYard.
Trunk or Treat
Come to the family friendly fun with food, drinks and more at the North Port Knights of Columbus Council 7997 Trunk or Treat, set for noon Sunday, Oct. 31, at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Kiwanis Haunted Trail
Kiwanis Club of North Port Haunted Trail is 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday Oct. 30 at the American Legion, 6648 Taneytown St., North Port Estates. Walk the path along the woods while weird clowns follow some into the scare zones. Younger children welcome from 6-7 p.m.; then it gets scarier. For more information, call 941-237-7907.
Port Charlotte Scare Park
Halloween Notte is a “Jekyll and Hyde” festival celebrating joys of childhood imagination with the monsters that go bump in the night. Halloween Notte runs for all ages through Oct. 31. Get tickets at www.halloweennotte.com. Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte.
Cedar Point Haunted Festival
The Cedar Point Environmental Park's Haunted Halloween Festival is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at the park, 2300 Placida Road, Englewood. See live animals, enjoy the haunted hikes, food trucks, pumpkin patch and more. Admission is $5. Masks are recommended. Park next door at Harborside Marine Sales. Call 941-475-0769 or email gerald@checflorida.org for more information.
BOOO-day Party
Come to the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5827 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda, from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 in your best family friendly costume and trick-or-treat your way around the gardens or enjoy lawn games and scavenger hunts. Masks and social distancing required. Last admission at 5 p.m. This is a special ticketed event. No gory/scary costumes and no clown costumes on adults are allowed. Visit www.peacerivergardens.org or call 941-621-8299.
Haunting on the Harbor
Prepare to be scared at Punta Gorda’s Haunting on the Harbor Halloween Festival & Haunted House. Live entertainment each night, food trucks, kid’s zone, costume contests for kids and adults, plus 7,000-square-foot haunted house. Oct. 30-31 at City Marketplace, Downtown Punta Gorda. Check puntagordahaunting.com for hours and ticket prices.
Cattle Dock haunted trails
Cattle Dock Point Haunted Attractions, Oct. 30-31 at 15500 Cattle Dock Point Road, Port Charlotte, about 500 feet of State Road 776. It’s 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for small children, 9 p.m. to midnight for people who want to be scared. Free with donation bucket. For more information or to volunteer, call 941-662-6686 or visit Laurlynn Brashear’s Facebook page.
Haunted History Walking Tour
Join Venice Florida Tours on a walk through Venice while learning about history, ghost stories, and ghost hunting 101. Select nights through Oct. 30. VeniceFLTours.com.
Halloween at the Farm
Trunk or treat event with pony rides. Kids can visit the goats, geese, bunny, ducks, mini horses, horses and more. Costume party for children, adults and animals. 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at Inverness Farm, 377 Inverness Road, Venice. 941-416-5285.
Trunk or Treat
Food truck, decorated cards, candy. 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Sellstate Vision Realty, 2705 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941-336-5400 or www.sellstatevisionrealty.com.
Annual Fall Festival
Check out the annual fall festival at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St. Punta Gorda. fbcpuntagorda.org.
Trunk-or-Treat
Children from preschool through 12th grade are invited to the Trunk-or-Treat from 5- 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at Christ Community United Methodist Church, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights.
