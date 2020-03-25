Have you filled out the 2020 census questionnaire yet?
The Census Bureau has sent out questionnaires that households can complete by mail and return by April 1.
Currently, North Port has a response rate of 35.5% compared to the overall state average of 23.4% responses received.
"That's one of the highest percentages, if not the highest percentage in the state," said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for the city.
For the first time, people will also have the option to fill out the questions online at my2020census.gov.
"We're off to a great start, but need to keep it up. North Port has no shortage of community pride and we want to be No. 1," added Taylor.
Some of the initiatives the city has taken to get more people to participate include: more than 30 signs around town, posting on social media platforms about the Census, and including a flier in 20,000 residents' water bills.
The city also held a public forum, and had a Census rep on-site at several public events in the last few weeks.
Fellow Sarasota County residents are doing almost as well with a 32% response rate. In Charlotte County, 31.5% of residents have completed the survey, according to the Census Bureau.
Only 21.5% have responded in DeSoto County so far.
The Census is important, because a complete count ensures each county has a fair representation in federal and state legislatures and proportionate funding for roads, public transit, healthcare, schools and housing, etc., explained Michelle Malsbury, U.S. Census Partnership Specialist.
"An accurate count is also important in receiving key post-disaster funds in the event of a state or national emergency, like the coronavirus," she added.
A press release from the Census Bureau stated online participation is more important now than ever, because door-to-door operations have been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To view the most up-to-date response rates for your county or city, visit 2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.
