The house on Euler Avenue in Englewood East was a crime scene in April when 16-year-old Autumn Higgs was shot and killed. Hayden Jeffrey Wik, 17, of Englewood, was arrested June 9 and is faces manslaughter charges. The home is now vacant. On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of his mother, Lori Lynn Wik, on a warrant for knowingly and willfully permitting her juvenile son to unlawfully possess a firearm.
The house on Euler Avenue in Englewood East was a crime scene in April when 16-year-old Autumn Higgs was shot and killed. Hayden Jeffrey Wik, 17, of Englewood, was arrested June 9 and is faces manslaughter charges. The home is now vacant. On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of his mother, Lori Lynn Wik, on a warrant for knowingly and willfully permitting her juvenile son to unlawfully possess a firearm.
PUNTA GORDA — A manslaughter defendant will be able to seek funding for expert witnesses from the court while retaining his own counsel.
Hayden Jeffrey Wik, 18, and his mother, Lori Lynn Wik, are due to appear in court over Zoom on Thursday for a criminal case hearing.
Both defendants were charged last year in connection to the death of Hayden’s girlfriend, 16-year-old Autumn Higgs.
Hayden, 17 at the time of Higgs’ death, was charged with one count each of manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor; Lori was charged with knowingly and willfully permitting a juvenile to unlawfully possess a firearm.
Earlier this month, Judge Scott H. Cupp ruled Hayden Wik was determined to be ”indigent on costs,” meaning he could receive funding for expert witnesses and other costs associated with his defense.
Cupp’s ruling also stipulates that if Wik is convicted, he will be liable to pay back the court’s expenses for his defense.
According to court documents, Hayden Wik was in possession of a 9mm AK-style pistol at his family’s residence in Englewood while Higgs and another friend were present.
Wik told Charlotte County deputies last year he was putting the weapon away when he placed his finger on the trigger; he felt tension on the inner springs, meaning the internal firing action was cocked and ready to fire.
Without checking to make sure there were no live rounds in the weapon, Wik said he pulled the trigger. The barrel was facing Higgs at the time and a bullet struck her in the face under her left eye.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.