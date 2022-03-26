PUNTA GORDA — A manslaughter defendant will be able to seek funding for expert witnesses from the court while retaining his own counsel.

Hayden Jeffrey Wik, 18, and his mother, Lori Lynn Wik, are due to appear in court over Zoom on Thursday for a criminal case hearing.

Both defendants were charged last year in connection to the death of Hayden’s girlfriend, 16-year-old Autumn Higgs.

Hayden, 17 at the time of Higgs’ death, was charged with one count each of manslaughter with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor; Lori was charged with knowingly and willfully permitting a juvenile to unlawfully possess a firearm.

Earlier this month, Judge Scott H. Cupp ruled Hayden Wik was determined to be ”indigent on costs,” meaning he could receive funding for expert witnesses and other costs associated with his defense.


Cupp’s ruling also stipulates that if Wik is convicted, he will be liable to pay back the court’s expenses for his defense.

Hayden Wik had previously been found indigent by the court and assigned a public defender before Wallace was retained for both him and his mother.

According to court documents, Hayden Wik was in possession of a 9mm AK-style pistol at his family’s residence in Englewood while Higgs and another friend were present.

Wik told Charlotte County deputies last year he was putting the weapon away when he placed his finger on the trigger; he felt tension on the inner springs, meaning the internal firing action was cocked and ready to fire.

Without checking to make sure there were no live rounds in the weapon, Wik said he pulled the trigger. The barrel was facing Higgs at the time and a bullet struck her in the face under her left eye.

