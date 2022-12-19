PUNTA GORDA — Hayden Wik and his mother Lori Wik are both expected to offer pleas in their criminal cases next February.
Hayden Wik, 19, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unlawful possession of a weapon by a minor in connection to an alleged killing in 2021. His mother, 47, is charged with allowing a minor to possess a weapon.
A date was scheduled for plea offering and sentencing Jan. 17, according to court records. The date has been moved to Feb. 6.
According to court documents, Wik told law enforcement that he noticed the pistol had an empty magazine. He noticed tension on the inner springs when he placed his finger on the trigger, meaning that internal firing action was cocked and ready to fire.
Wik then decided to pull the trigger while the gun was at his waist and the barrel facing toward Higgs, without checking to see if there was a live round in the chamber.
Records indicate that Wik and another friend called 911. In the report, Wik is described as as "screaming" and expressing suicidal thoughts.
Higgs' death had initially been investigated as an accidental shooting; however, Hayden Wik and his mother Lori were charged and arrested in June, 2021, three months after the shooting.
In March 2022, Circuit Judge Scott Cupp ruled that Hayden Wik would be "indigent on costs" for his criminal trial — meaning that he could retain a private counsel while applying for indigent funds for expert witnesses and other defense-related expenses.
Cupp’s ruling also stated that Wik is liable to pay back the expenses if he is convicted. It is unclear that measure applies if Wik offers a plea of either guilty or no contest.
Both mother and son are represented by the same attorney, Dennis R. Wallace II. Wik was previously presented by a public defender until Wallace took on his defense as well.
The media was not informed of the homicide of the teenager for more than a month. The Daily Sun learned of the slaying after a family member of Denise Higgs contacted the media organization trying to track down rumors about Higgs' life — and death.
Authorities with Charlotte County acknowledged the investigation in the first week of May 2021.
In an interview with The Daily Sun in March, Denise Higgs — Autumn's mother — described the first anniversary of her daughter's death as "overwhelming."
