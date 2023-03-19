ENGLEWOOD — HCA Florida Englewood Hospital’s Medical Surgical and Surgical Services nursing units have been honored as 2022 HCA Healthcare Unit of Distinction Award winners, placing them in the top 5% of the organization’s nursing units in its category, hospital officials announced this week.
Winners were announced at the annual program awards ceremony held in March 17 in Nashville on March 7.
The Unit of Distinction designation is achieved through measurable, exemplary performance in the strategic areas of advocacy and leadership, consistency in nursing practice and operations and leveraging scale to improve patient care, hospital officials stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
“The Unit of Distinction program celebrates how nurses across our organization are achieving top outcomes. I’m very proud of our nurses who work on the frontline each day to deliver compassionate and high-quality care to patients and to support our community. I couldn’t be prouder of their resiliency, dedication and commitment,” Chief Nursing Officer Andrea Truex said.
Units of Distinction are categorized in the top 5% of all HCA Healthcare nursing units and selected based on medical specialty including medical surgical, critical care, emergency services, surgical services, behavioral health, women’s and children’s nursing units, pediatrics/PICU and inpatient rehabilitation units.
