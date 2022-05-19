ENGLEWOOD — HCA Florida Englewood Hospital is searching for volunteers to join its team.
An informational session and hospital tour is set for 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, in the Suncoast Auditorium at Englewood Hospital, 779 Medical Drive, Englewood.
The program welcomes people of all ages: retirees, professionals, part-time residents and teens over the age of 16 who need service hours for scholarships. Weekend and after-school hours are available.
Each prospective volunteer is interviewed to determine the best fit for their interests and skills, and thorough orientation and training is offered.
“This experience has been one of the most remarkable, and memorable ones of my life," said Jerry O’Connor, a volunteer for more than six years. "It gives you a sense of achievement and builds your confidence. You have made a difference for someone that day. It keeps you active, makes you think, helps to keep you young at heart, and it's fun!”
Volunteer opportunities are varied including courtesy cart transportation, greeters in family and patient waiting areas, information desk attendants, patient and visitor escorts, ambassadors and unit volunteers.
“Volunteers are an essential part of our team,” said Steve Young, the hospital's chief executive officer. "They donate thousands of hours to support patients, visitors and caregivers through many roles in our hospital. We are grateful for their dedicated service and for the impact they make on the lives of many."
