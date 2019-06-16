When HD Custom Homes abruptly closed its South Gulf Cove model home late last year, about 50 clients filed complaints with the state against owners Stephen Dukes and Matt Harden.
Customers say the pair took millions in deposits and services. Harden voluntarily surrendered his general contractor's license in December. If he ever applies for a contractor's license in Florida, he will have to pay $250,000. He was also fined $735.24 in investigative fees by the Construction Industry Licensing Board in Charlotte County. Harden's Burwell Circle home in South Gulf Cove is still listed as new construction for $479,999.
Stephen Dukes's Orbit Avenue home sold in April for $519,000. His wife, Maria, who was also a part of the HD Custom Homes business, purchased a home in Sarasota for $190,000.
Because HD Custom Homes didn’t file bankruptcy, customers were forced to take additional steps to qualify for the state recovery fund.
Three customers represented by Sarasota attorney Alan Tannenbaum filed a petition with the state bankruptcy court to force HD Custom Homes into involuntary bankruptcy.
A meeting of creditors is in Fort Myers on Tuesday, and the deadline for submitting claims is Aug. 15.
The Sun reached out to Tannenbaum to learn more about the process.
Q. In order to receive money from the state recovery fund, do homeowners have to prove they tried to get their money back from HD Custom Homes?
A. Yes, the involuntary bankruptcy process is one step in the process needed to get to the recovery fund. Each customer can receive up to $50,000 of a $500,000 pot of state money for their losses. Some customers say they have $300,000 in losses from HD Custom Homes.
Q. Are you still collecting names of creditors?
A. "We believe we have found all potentially affected homeowners. They all should be hearing soon from the bankruptcy trustee with an explanation of what they need to do."
Q. What will happen at the involuntary bankruptcy hearing?
A. If Matt Harden and Stephen Dukes show up, they will be quizzed by the bankruptcy trustee about their assets. Then the floor will be open to questions by creditors, including homeowners. If they don’t show up, the bankruptcy trustee will likely allow creditors to speak.
Q. Will the judge listen to all of the creditors and then do a judgment needed as part of the Recovery Fund?
A. The judge does not attend the meeting of creditors. Homeowners must first file bankruptcy claims before the judge can rule on the claims. When the judge determines no distribution is available for homeowners and enters an order which says that, that order can be presented to the Recovery Fund administrators as part of a Recovery Fund claims’ package.
Q. Is an asset search one of the requirements for the State Recovery Fund?
A. Each Recovery Fund claimant must submit their own asset search. There are companies that can be hired to do this.
