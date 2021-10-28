COVID-19 is not over. There are COVID-19 testing sites in North Port and Sarasota to help anyone who believes they may have the virus or had it and needs proof of a negative test. The Daily Sun asked G. Steve Huard, spokesperson for the Sarasota County Health Department, for answers about the new booster and the COVID-19 vaccine for children.
There’s a lot of confusion about boosters. How can it be simplified? Who can get a booster shot?
Booster shots are available for anyone over the age of 18, for Pfizer or Moderna
65 years and older
Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings.
Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions.
Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings.
Booster shots are also available for anyone over the age of 18 who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Before it wasn’t recommended to mix and match shots, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently approved the use of mix-and-match COVID-19 boosters for Americans at high risk of severe illness or infection. So is it now all right to get one shot and then a different shot for the second one? Also is it okay to get a different booster from the same vaccine you had the first time?
Booster doses that are different from the original series is OK. However, if someone has not completed the second dose series of Pfizer or Moderna, they should complete the series’ first and then receive the booster. This would not be the case for J&J as it is only a single does. For J&J, any vaccine is appropriate for the second dose.
Persons may also choose to receive a booster vaccine that differs from their original vaccine services. This is often referred to as “mix and match” dosing.
Why is there a need for a booster shot and can it be compared as needing an annual flu shot?
The intent of the booster does is to strengthen the immune response to COVID 19. A booster dose is not required, but it will offer additional protection to the recipient.
Can a vaccine be received at the same time as a flu shot?
These vaccines can be given at the same time as the flu shot. The reason for an annual flu shot is because different flu viruses circulate each year. The flu vaccine needs to be changed/updated to address the new strains. The COVID-19 booster (Pfizer, Moderna or J&J) is not different from the initial dose. None of the three vaccines changed their formulation. The booster just improves the immune system response.
How many months should a fully vaccinated person wait before getting a booster?
For people who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, they are eligible for a booster shot at 6 months or more after their initial series. For individuals who received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, booster shots are also recommended for those who were vaccinated two or more months ago.
Is it okay to get a COVID-19 shot and a flu shot at the same time?
Someone can receive both vaccines during the same visit.
About how many tests are being given at the Dallas White Park in North Port site each week? Does it cost anything to get a test there? How long does it take for results?
They were doing 1,200-plus tests week at the height on the delta wave (for the past two months) and are now doing 100-plus tests a day.
There is no cost for these tests, and the results are usually available within 24-48 hours. The site at Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., is walk-up location open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday using PCR and Rapid COVID-19 testing throughout the day. This site is operated by Lab Services.
Are there other areas to get tested?
Yes at CVS, Walgreens, America’s Pharmacy, Ellenton Urgent Care and Sarasota Memorial Urgent Care centers.
What does the health department say for the argument that people who are vaccinated still get sick and some (7,500 fully vaccinated people died in the US) have died from COVID-19?
Unfortunately, no vaccine is able to prevent all illness. This is especially true for people who have compromised or weaken immune system. These individuals are at a higher risk of severe outcome. Vaccines reduce that risk but don’t eliminate it. They also help prevent being hospitalized in many cases.
When COVID-19 shots are available for children, can they be administered at the local health department?
When vaccines for children are available they will be offered at the health department. Currently, other required vaccines for children to attend public school is offered at the health department at no cost.
For more information about the Sarasota County Health Department, call 941-861-3820 or visit sarasota.floridahealth.gov.
