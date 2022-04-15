Sarasota County continues to work on some easements from property owners to begin drainage improvements to South McCall Road in Englewood. The right of way was an issue when this photo was taken in 2020.
ENGLEWOOD — Periodic street flooding wasn’t the primary concern of South McCall Road residents.
On Monday, Kimley-Horn engineer Jordan Leep outlined for the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board what stormwater improvements are planned for South McCall from its West Dearborn Street intersection south to its Indiana Avenue/State Road 776 intersection.
The plans also includes streetlighting and sidewalk improvements.
Sarasota County staff is still seeking easement agreements needed from several property owners.
But South McCall Road property owners told the advisory board how they worried more about stormwater drainage improvements adding to the degradation of Lemon Bay’s water quality.
“Our utmost concern are the impacts to Lemon Bay,” Winde Fleming said.
Besides improvements to the drainage ditches, culverts and piping along South McCall, Leep explained how two new outfalls will be added to the existing outfalls along the road.
The plans do include a modicum of filtration, but what is not in the plan are retention ponds or any other significant filtration systems for the water before it enters Lemon Bay.
Unfortunately, Leep said, Sarasota County did not contract Kimley-Horn to address water quality of Lemon Bay. The county would first have to contract with the engineering firm to take up those tasks.
The discussion became a bit muddy with various potential solutions, such as piping the runoff past Manasota Key and into the Gulf of Mexico or reopening Blind Pass in the middle of Manasota Key. The former pass is now Sarasota County property that’s been developed as Blind Pass Beach Park, which many call Middle Beach.
The question arose, too, whether any properties along South McCall were available for an adequately sized retention pond or ponds. Some remedies appeared beyond the purview of the advisory board.
Instead of taking action, the advisory board agreed with CRA manager Debbie Marks and voted unanimously to schedule a meeting where representatives and experts from the Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program, West Coast Inland Navigation District and other agencies who might better give them a better idea how to help Lemon Bay.
