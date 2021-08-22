SARASOTA —
After a year of treating very sick and dying patients, dealing with grieving families and a barrage of constant misinformation, many health care workers are exhausted.
The Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast recognized that hospital workers need a break — or at least someone to talk to after losing patients or surviving COVID-19. The group is offering free mental health counseling to local health care staff to any staff of hospitals in Sarasota and Manatee counties, including Englewood Community Hospital and the North Port ER.
“The surge in COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths has placed an enormous burden on hospital personnel,” said Arthur Lerman, Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast president and CEO.
Clinicians are experienced in trauma-based counseling, including cognitive, behavioral and psychodynamic approaches to struggles with depression, anxiety, anger management, bereavement, post-traumatic stress order and stress reduction, Lerman said.
All sessions are confidential and can be conducted in-person or via Telehealth.
“They will be made a priority,” said Nicole Brown, spokesperson for the Jewish Family and Children’s Services. “A doctor or nurse or other hospital worker can call from anywhere and talk to a counselor. They can call from their car if they are on their way home and it’s been a really hard day. They can call from their home or even if they are on a lunch break.”
Brown said the emotional stress hospital staff are experiencing is palpable. The Family Center’s staff has clinical staff with trauma-related experience who can help address the needs of these taxed workers, she said.
“Hospitals are filling up at an alarming rate,” Brown said. “Patients think health care workers are naturally strong and can keep up with everything that keeps coming and coming at them. But sometimes it’s the health care worker who needs the help. They just need someone non judgmental to speak to and in a place that’s convenient for them and sometimes quickly if they are really suffering.”
Brown believes the health care industry was caught off guard when the pandemic quickly spread to Florida hospitals.
“They are all trained, but I don’t think they were prepared to see so much death and it keeps coming months later,” Brown said. “They do the best they can with the knowledge they are provided. However this virus does change and with those changes comes a change in protocol. It’s like mask-wearing. Yes, it was relaxed when the cases were low. But now they are exploding again and people, even those who are vaccinated, have to protect themselves again.
Counseling is available to the staff at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Englewood Community Hospital, Manatee Memorial Hospital, Blake Medical Center and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.
Hospital staff seeking free mental health counseling support may contact the JFCS Intake Department directly at 941-366-2224, ext. 116, to schedule priority appointments with clinicians. Visit jfcs-cares.org for more about the Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.