ENGLEWOOD — Heavy rains have flooded parts of Englewood, including the West Dearborn Street business district this morning.
Drivers are urged to use caution when approaching standing water, which has reached a foot or more in depth in some places.
Several inches of rain fell through the night and a strong storm cell came off the Gulf of Mexico between 8:30 and 9 a.m., and flooding rains temporarily overwhelmed the street drainage system.
The squall line was brought on by a cold front moving through Florida that prompted tornado warnings to Polk County in the north.
Sarasota County Schools have canceled all after-school activity today as a precaution. Charlotte County School District has not issued any cancellations.
