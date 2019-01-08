ENGLEWOOD — While workers at some social services know there are homeless living in the woods and in vehicles in Englewood, nobody claims to know the real number.
Understanding the number of homeless in a community impacts funding, according to the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness. To qualify for funding to address regional homelessness, the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development, HUD, requires the local Continuum of Care to coordinate a one-day homeless count known as the point-in-time survey.
The government asks the agency to count homeless living in Sarasota and Manatee counties on a specific date over a 24-hour period. Homeless are asked 14 questions including if they have children, if they are a veteran, their ethnicity, if they are chronically homeless, if they are survivors of domestic violence, if they have alcohol or substance abuse issues, mental health disorders and gender including transgender.
According to the survey, the homeless count was 1,192 in 2018. It included people living in shelters and on the streets. It was a decrease from the 1,447 counted in 2017 and 1,468 in 2016.
Although the counts are further broken down by counties, there's no mention of homeless in any city or unincorporated Sarasota County, only in the city of Sarasota. In 2018, there were 448 homeless in Sarasota County — which includes Englewood, Venice, North Port, Nokomis and Warm Mineral Springs, but does not include the 428 in the city of Sarasota. Of the overall 1,192 counted, 285 surveyed said they were chronically homeless.
Representatives from the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness said they will be working on addressing that issue to give more specific geographical information.
The local agency responsible for coordinating and monitoring the flow of federal grants to local agencies is a local not-for-profit known as the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness. The partnership is also responsible to undertake the annual homeless count.
This year’s homeless count is set for the night of Jan. 28. In order to reach more homeless in Englewood, Venice and North Port, Suncoast Partnership is offering a volunteer training in Venice. The free sessions are:
• 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at Goodwill Manasota, 2705 51st Ave. E., Sarasota.
• 9-10 a.m. Jan. 16 at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S.
• 9-10 a.m. Jan. 17 at the First United Methodist Church, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton.
Volunteers are asked to go in places where there are known homeless including hotels, transitional housing or youth shelters.
In Englewood, homeless gather at Indian Mound Park on Tuesday nights for a meal.
"It's a good time for the survey to be done," said Pat Knox, manager of St. David's Jubilee Center, which gives the homeless food and toiletries regularly. "We do have plenty of homeless people living in Englewood."
The Suncoast Partnership has the ability to extend the homeless count requirements by seven days, which she says will be helpful for volunteers surveying the homeless at Indian Mound Park. The homeless will still be asked if they lived outdoors or in a shelter the night of Jan. 28.
"Without some kind of training we find the homeless will run away," said Amiee Barth, system administrator for the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness. She, along with Jackie McNeil, finance manager, spoke during the December Homeless to Home monthly meeting in Englewood.
"Sometimes the homeless are a bit skittish," she said. "They walk the other way when approached. They may not trust that the person doing the survey isn't an officer who may have them arrested. We work with the volunteers to teach them what's necessary to gain trust and get the information during the count. We encourage the homeless to tell others about the count so we can get the most accurate number possible."
McNeil said it is virtually impossible to get exact numbers as the plight of homelessness changes. She said this year, the Suncoast Partnership Homeless Outreach Team is working with the school district to count the under-reported homeless children. She said, unlike how the district counts the homeless, the federal definition doesn't consider a teen living on a friend's couch as homeless. The teen, even if at risk of being asked to leave that home, is still considered to have a place to stay and isn't homeless, she said.
"If they are couch surfing or doubled up (families living together) in a home, they are not considered homeless," Barth said.
According to the Sarasota County schools, in July the number of district-wide students considered homeless is 762, including 62 at North Port High School which is the highest in the county. There are 25 at Englewood Elementary, 31 at Glenallen Elementary School, 21 at Cranberry Elementary School, seven at Imagine Schools, 39 at Lamarque Elementary School, 12 at Toledo Blade Elementary, 15 at Woodland Middle School, 28 at Heron Creek Middle School, 16 at Atwater Elementary School and six at Taylor Ranch Elementary.
For more information about the homeless survey, call 941-955-8989 ext. 103.
