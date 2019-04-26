ENGLEWOOD — What do you think will look good or could help spur redevelopment on West Dearborn Street and South McCall Road?
The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency is working on a plan to bring new landscaping, streetlights and other improvements to create a new look for West Dearborn Street and along South McCall Road. The volunteer board also is looking for ideas from the public for smaller projects as well.
The CRA is revising its five-year plan and has scheduled three public workshops for April 30-May 2 at its office, Suite D, 370 W. Dearborn St. Those who cannot attend workshops can stop by “any time” from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 15, to offer their input.
The CRA, which sunsets in 2029, revises its plan every five years. The plan identifies completed projects and future projects. It’s last five-year update will begin in 2024.
“We are looking for smaller projects that we can do for $100,000 or $200,000 — or no funding at all, such as ideas that can be written into the (Sarasota County) codes,” CRA manager Debbie Marks said. The CRA focuses its attention on infrastructure and other improvement projects to encourage redevelopment.
“There may be things people would like to see,” Marks said.
The CRA already received a suggestion for a matching-fund grant program that would help offset the costs property owners face in impact fees for new development or redevelopment. Another idea will be to help encourage development of workforce housing.
Marks cited how the city of Sarasota implemented similar incentives to attract Whole Foods supermarket to the downtown area.
The CRA itself is funded through tax-increment financing program. The TIF strategy banks on receiving a percentage of any increase in property taxes within the designated CRA area. That money then can be channeled back into the CRA to fund projects. Because property values have been going up in the CRA, it has received $1 million or more each year annually.
The Englewood CRA includes properties from Forked Creek south to the Sarasota-Charlotte county line, from the Paul Morris Industrial Park on South River Road west to the Sarasota County portion of Manasota Key.
The advisory board recommends what projects should be funded to the Sarasota County Commission. Commissioners have the final say on what projects should receive funding.
For more information, call the CRA office at 941-473-9795.
