ENGLEWOOD — While the Helping Hands board wished the new building would be open already, it's about two months away.
Helping Hand is a nonprofit social services agency that doesn't receive government funding from Sarasota or Charlotte counties. It serves residents with rental assistance, food and utility bills. It's supported by several area churches.
On Tuesday, board members received details on construction of the new $375,000 building on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 E. Dearborn St.
Volunteers are currently operating the pantry from a mobile unit behind the church.
After waiting months for a garage door and other items due to supply chain issues, the building should open sometime in July.
The building has bathrooms, a kitchen, food pantry, office and a drive-in garage to unpack food can Helping Hand can get back to doing more for the community. The board plans to extend hours to four days a week once the new building opens. There's also an extra room for a partner agency to do intakes, food stamps, legal help or other services for Englewood residents.
"We don't have ceiling tiles or air conditioning yet," said Karen Harvey, board president, "but it's coming along. We hope FPL will get us on the schedule soon."
Sue Killion, of the Lemon Bay Garden Club, and Alice White of People for Trees, recently planted a sweet gum tree in front of the building for Arbor Day.
Harvey said the board looks forward to a huge ribbon-cutting celebration to thank supporters of the nonprofit food pantry headed by Lance Anderson.
The program also serves homeless campers through a backpack program.
Member Beryl Butler temporarily heads the backpack program, however she really needs help. About 300 backpacks have been given in the past couple of years.
"I would like someone to take over," she said. "I want to be an assistant. I don't have the space for the supplies."
Harvey said once the building opens, backpack supplies will be stored and sorted there. The program gives homeless campers realistic supplies to help them live in the elements. Backpacks are given to campers at Indian Mound Park in Englewood.
Anderson said he's having a tough time getting rid of a broken commercial refrigerator. With the help of the community, a Lightspeed Voice Gives and Boca Cares grants, he can replace the freezer and refrigerator units when the pantry moves into the new building.
Anderson said despite the success of the recent postal canned food drive, the pantry is in dire need of condiments, toilet paper, soap, pancake mix, soup and pasta in cans including ravioli and spaghetti.
"Client traffic has really been fluctuating," he said. "One day we see 50 people and the next it's 60 to 80. I'm not seeing any patterns yet. I am seeing lots of new clients."
Anderson anticipates parents may need help with food this summer as gas prices surge and families may need help supplementing their budgets.
The pantry is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Wednesdays and Thursdays.
For more information call 941-474-5864 or visit englewoodhelpinghand.org
