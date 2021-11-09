ENGLEWOOD — Despite a promise of 150 turkeys, Helping Hand needs more for families at Thanksgiving.
While All Faiths Food Bank is poised to give 12,500 turkeys countywide, local food pantries like Helping Hand in Englewood are struggling to get more.
"Last year, we had extra turkeys because some people didn't show up, but this year is different, we are seeing an increase in those needing help," said Lance Armstrong, pantry administrator. "We already have 150 signed up for a turkey. I could use another 50 or gift cards to help with Thanksgiving meals."
Helping Hand is an independent nonprofit food pantry serving Englewood's needy. Helping Hand board President Ginny Anderson said several churches, the Rotonda Elks Lodge and Keller Williams real estate pledged support to help fill the gap for Thanksgiving needs.
However, some grocery stores are experiencing a shortage of turkeys or are limiting them to two per person. There's also an ongoing need for ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, shelf-stable milk, bars of soap, pancake mix, Ramen soups, toilet paper and pasta sauce.
"There are blue barrels all around Boca Grande from Lighthouse United Methodist Church of Boca Grande collecting food to help complete the Thanksgiving meals, which is very supportive," Anderson said. "The Gulf Cove community is helping with sides for the meal. Then we will turn around and do Christmas dinners this year."
Armstrong added, Helping Hand can't keep pasta sauce on the shelves.
"It goes really quickly despite how many cases we buy," he said.
With a new building under construction about 200 yards from the old building at the campus on Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 E. Dearborn St.
Anderson hopes to bring back more services in the next year or so. The concrete foundation is poured and the waterlines are in place for the building slated to open in the spring.
In the past, Helping Hand did adopt a family events for Christmas and used to give gas vouchers for those in need. With the high price of housing, Helping Hand is challenged in giving rental assistance to those who can't find housing after their rental was sold. It has added to the homeless population.
Helping Hand is also a co-sponsor of feeding the homeless on Tuesdays at Indian Mound Park in Englewood.
"We have a backpacks for the homeless program," Anderson said. "We are always collecting for the backpacks. There's a real need."
A little good news came Monday as the Lemon Bay Woman's Club delivered a van filled with food and a $266 check.
"We did a pass the basket at the club to help with even more than just the food," said member Jeanie Joyce.
Sue Selfridge-Book Lemon Bay Woman's Club president said she used to volunteer at Helping Hand years ago.
"When my husband passed away, I was looking for something to do to help others," she said. "I spent a lot of time at Helping Hand. It's a very worthy cause."
The pantry is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and donations can be dropped off on 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays. It is a drive-up service in the portable area of the church campus, near the playground.
Fresh vegetables and fruit distribution is 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Thursday of the month at the Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 South River Road in Englewod.
Financial aid opportunities are available by appointment only by calling 941-474-5864.
