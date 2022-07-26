ENGLEWOOD — The Hermitage Artist Retreat announced new members of its board of directors this week.
Sondra Biller, Stephanie Jones, Liz Richardson and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Hermitage alumnus Doug Wright have been elected to the Hermitage Board of Trustees, the organization stated in a news release Tuesday.
“We are incredibly excited to be welcoming these four distinguished individuals to the Hermitage Board as we enter our 20th anniversary season,” Hermitage Artistic Director /CEO Andy Sandberg stated. “These are some of the Hermitage’s most vibrant champions, and their passion for the mission and future of the organization is truly inspiring. Their experience, intelligence, and thoughtful creativity will be invaluable to the organization’s continued growth and success.”
Robyn Citrin will continue in her second year as president of the Hermitage board, with David Green serving as vice president, Steve Adler as treasurer, Ellen Berman as secretary, and Carole Crosby as chair of governance.
The Hermitage Board of Trustees also includes Christine Boone, Maryann Casey, Carole Crosby, Marletta Darnall, Leslie Edwards, Tina Shao Napoli, Michael Pender, Charlotte Perret, Edward M. Swan Jr., Nelda Thompson and Mary Lou Winnick.
The Hermitage is a nonprofit artist retreat on Manasota Key. Hermitage Fellows have included 14 Pulitzer Prize winners, Poets Laureate, MacArthur "Genius" Fellows, and multiple Tony, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar winners and nominees. The Hermitage awards the annual $30,000 Hermitage Greenfield Prize, the newly announced $35,000 Hermitage Major Theater Award, and the Aspen Music Festival’s Hermitage Prize in Composition.
Hermitage artists are invited to interact with the local community with public performances and presentations.
