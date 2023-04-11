Stacia Lee

ENGLEWOOD — The Hermitage Artist Retreat has named Stacia Lee as its first managing director.

Lee joins the Hermitage team after serving as the publisher for Sarasota Magazine and overseeing the Florida and Texas operations for SagaCity Media, according to an announcement by Hermitage Artistic Director/CEO Andy Sandberg.


   
