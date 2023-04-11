Lee joins the Hermitage team after serving as the publisher for Sarasota Magazine and overseeing the Florida and Texas operations for SagaCity Media, according to an announcement by Hermitage Artistic Director/CEO Andy Sandberg.
Lee will serve as a right hand to Sandberg in overseeing the management and daily operations of the company, the release states.
She will be responsible for "implementing core strategies and systems, overseeing marketing and strategic partnerships, and executing the vision of this rapidly expanding organization," it states.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Stacia to the Hermitage family, and I am confident she will be a vital addition to our already extraordinary team of driven and dedicated professionals,” Sandberg stated. “I have had the pleasure of working with Stacia through the Hermitage’s partnership with Sarasota Magazine, and her breadth of experience, her passion, and her unique background will be invaluable to the continued growth and stability of the organization in the coming years.”
Lee joins a team that also includes Amy Wallace as development director, Elizabeth Power as operations director, and James Monaghan, who was recently promoted to programs director.
Over the past two seasons, the Hermitage team has expanded to include Sydney Ladendecker, executive assistant and residency coordinator; Whitney Stone, grants coordinator; Kaitlin Smith, artist alumni coordinator; Adrienne Hill, development coordinator; and "Chef" Jordan Moore, events and hospitality assistant.
“I am honored and privileged to join the extraordinarily talented team at the Hermitage Artist Retreat,” Lee stated. “The energy and enthusiasm that these professionals have for the work is unmatched. The growth of the organization is equally impressive. What I'm most excited about is sharing the artistic process and the influence of the arts on our community, and seeing the larger national impact of the Hermitage.”
Beyond serving as the publisher for both Sarasota Magazine and Houstonia Magazine at SagaCity Media, Stacia Lee (formerly Stacia King) was publisher of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune for Gannett.
In addition to this newly filled role, the Hermitage is seeking a Marketing & Communications manager, and an additional role on the development team will be posted soon. Interested applicants can view the job descriptions and learn how to apply at HermitageArtistRetreat.org/Jobs.
