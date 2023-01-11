MANSOTA KEY — The Hermitage Artist Retreat, in collaboration with the Philadelphia-based Greenfield Foundation, announced two recipients for the 2023 Hermitage Greenfield Prize, one in the discipline of visual art and one in the field of dance and choreography.
This year’s recipient in visual art is Sandy Rodriguez.
Raised on the U.S.-Mexico border, Rodriguez creates poignant landscapes that weave together history, social memory, contemporary politics, and cultural production.
The prize is awarded annually, rotating between the fields of music, theater and visual art.
To celebrate the 20th anniversary season of the Hermitage and the 15-year legacy of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize, the Hermitage and the Greenfield Foundation presented a second award in the discipline of dance and choreography.
This is the first time the prize is recognizing dance, with a special prize going to Lorenzo “Rennie” Harris.
Harris has been a pioneer in the street dance movement since founding Rennie Harris Puremovement in the early 90s, bringing authentic hip-hop experiences to the dance concert stage and educational spaces around the world.
Harris and Rodriguez will each receive a six-week Hermitage Fellowship and a $30,000 commission to create a new work in their respective fields, which will have their first public presentations in Sarasota County in 2025.
“Amidst a truly extraordinary field of finalists for both dance and visual art, Rennie Harris and Sandy Rodriguez are both groundbreaking generative artists who impressed the respective juries with their compelling and inspiring proposals,” Hermitage Artistic Director Andy Sandberg said.
Rodriguez is a first-generation Chicana artist and researcher. Since receiving her BFA from the California Institute of Arts, she has exhibited her works at the Denver Art Museum, The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Garden, The Amon Carter Museum of American Art, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Busan, South Korea.
Rodriguez plans to use her commission to create a panoramic exhibition, the centerpiece of which will be a new large-scale map that depicts the southeastern topography and coastline marked by stories of resistance from the colonial period to the present.
Created with hand-processed local mineral pigment watercolors on amate paper with an accompanying audio installation, the effect will be reminiscent of a 19th-century style panorama in the round.
Harris was born and raised in an African-American community in North Philadelphia. In 1992, Harris founded Rennie Harris Puremovement, a street dance theater company dedicated to preserving and disseminating hip-hop culture through workshops, classes, hip-hop history lecture demonstrations, long-term residencies, mentoring programs, and public performances.
Harris’ intended commission will focus on a work titled “Losing My Religion,” a personal reflection on his own journey that weaves in thoughts on the world’s collective dilemmas. Harris is known for challenging what has come to be expected of Street dance and Hip-hop culture and the degenerative social norms and beliefs that ground the struggles of our time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.