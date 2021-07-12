The Hermitage Artist Retreat invites the community to take part in Artists in Conversation: “Identity in Art,” featuring Hermitage fellows Diedrick Brackens, Autumn Knight and Robert Pruitt. It's set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Hermitage Artist Retreat, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood.
This event will be the first in a series of collaborative programs between the Hermitage Artist Retreat and Art Center Sarasota in the 2021-2022 season.
The artists will offer an intimate and candid discussion about their creative process in “Identity in Art,” an artists-in-conversation program. The discussion will be followed by a Q&A with the audience. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org. There is a $5 per person registration fee.
“We are excited to welcome these three brilliant artists to the Gulf Coast, and to collaborate with Art Center Sarasota for this summer program,” says Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg.
Brackens is a Los Angeles-based textile artist, originally from Mexia, Texas. He draws from a variety of textile traditions, including elements of European pictorial tapestry, West African strip-weaving, and quilts of the American South. His oeuvre synthesizes folklore, history and contemporary American life into fantastical scenes where Black bodies engage in moments of intimacy, prayer and defiant repose. Brackens received his master of fine arts degree from California College of the Arts in San Francisco. His work is included in the permanent collections of the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, Los Angeles Museum of Contemporary Art, Museum of Fine Arts, in Houston, the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York , the New Orleans Museum of Art, the Studio Museum Harlem, among others. He has been the recipient of numerous prizes and awards, including the Joyce Alexander Wein Prize in 2018, the Marciano Artadia Award in 2019, Louis Comfort Tiffany Foundation Award in 2019 and the American Craft Council Emerging Voices Award in 2019.
Knight is an interdisciplinary artist working with performance, installation, video and text. Her performance work has been on view at various institutions including DiverseWorks Artspace, Art League Houston, Project Row Houses, Blaffer Art Museum, Crystal Bridges Museum, Skowhegan Space in New York, The New Museum, The Contemporary Art Museum Houston, Optica, Montreal, Canada, The Poetry Project in New York and Krannart Art Museum in Illinois, The Institute for Contemporary Art, Human Resources Los Angeles and Akademie der Kunste in Berlin, Germany. Knight has been an artist in residence with with In-Situ in the United Kingdom, Galveston Artist Residency, YICA is Yamaguchi, Japan, Artpace in San Antonio, Texas, and a 2016-2017 artist in residence at the Studio Museum in Harlem (NY). Knight is the recipient of an Artadia Award (2015) and an Art Matters Grant (2018). She has served as visiting artist at Montclair State University, Princeton University and Bard College. Her performance work is held in the permanent collection of the Studio Museum in Harlem. She attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture (2016) and holds a master's degree in drama therapy from New York University.
Pruitt received a bachelor's degree from Texas Southern University (2000) in Studio Art and an MFA from The University of Texas in Austin (2003) with a concentration in Painting. He has exhibited his work locally, nationally and internationally, most notably at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, The Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, The Dallas Museum of Art, the 2006 Whitney Biennial, and the Studio Museum of Harlem. He has participated in influential residencies such as Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture, ArtPace, Fabric Workshop Museum, and the Bemis Center for Contemporary Art. He has received numerous awards, including the Louis Comfort Tiffany Award, The Joan Mitchell Artist Grant, The Artadia Award, a project grant from the Creative Capital Foundation, and the William H. Johnson Award. Pruitt's practice centers on rendering large scale figurative portraits. He projects into those images a juxtaposing series of experiences and material references, denoting a diverse and radical black past, present, and future. He also works with sculpture and animation. Pruitt lives and works in New York City.
Hermitage STARs: A Hands-On Showcase for Families, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17. The five winners of this year’s Florida State Teacher Artist Residency program The Hermitage will give presentations and lead hands-on music, writing and visual art activities for audiences of all ages on the Great Lawn at the Hermitage. This free, family-friendly event is open to all ages, with particular appeal to middle and high school students. Guests will be invited to participate in ceramics, selfies, an environmental installation, and other creative activities. For more information or to register for this event ($5 per adult; children and students under 18 are free), visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
“Music Elevating the Soul,” 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 30. Join two of the nation’s leading and most versatile musicians — celebrated pianist and composer Courtney Bryan and renowned harpist Ashley Jackson — as they share their original work and speak about their creative process on the beach at the Hermitage. For more information or to register for this event ($5 per adult; children and students under 18 are free), visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.
