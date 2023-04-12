ENGLEWOOD — The board of the Hermitage Artist Retreat Inc. on Manasota Key wants a divorce from Sarasota County.
In a letter dated March 13 to the Sarasota County Commission, Hermitage CEO/Artistic Director Andy Sandberg wrote the organization was seeking “more autonomy and oversight of our property.”
Specifically, the proposal requested the county assign ownership of the entire campus to the nonprofit organization.
The property contains five historic buildings plus the Palm House, which have seen new life as an internationally known arts incubator supporting the creation and development of artistic works in several disciplines.
Pointing out that the nonprofit has poured millions of dollars into maintenance and upkeep of the property, the letter notes the county is responsible only for the roofing on the five historic buildings “which has fallen quite behind.”
It also notes that the county purchased the Palm House in 2014 through the neighborhood parkland program for $2.3 million and proposes the organization would repay this sum over a two-year period.
The assignment would also contain a reverter clause meaning ownership of the property would return to the county should the nonprofit cease operations.
“With the trajectory we are on, it is not practical for us to be a tenant of the County but to also be fully responsible for all of the management, oversight, and expenses surrounding the property,” Sandberg wrote. “We believe that for the Hermitage’s long-term sustainability, growth, and success, a new relationship with the County would be beneficial to both parties.”
Commissioner Mike Moran had wanted to discuss the proposal during his report at Tuesday’s commission reading but dropped it.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, however, said he wanted to pause the proposal and requested the county attorney review it and prepare a memo for the board.
Typically, those reports are ready in 30 days, but County Attorney Rick Elbrecht gave no indication when it would be ready.
The historic Hermitage house was built in 1907 by Carl Johanson, a Swedish immigrant to Englewood. The other four historic buildings were added later. The entire complex sites upon what was once an ancient Calusa midden.
Over the succeeding years, ownership of the property was transferred many times until it came into the county’s possession in 1988. With the buildings in severe disrepair, county officials considered razing them to create more parking for Blind Pass Beach.
But the Sarasota County Arts Council became aware of the plight of the buildings and along with local residents Nelda Thompson, and Tom and Annette Dignam began exploring options to save the property from the bulldozers.
From those discussions, the idea of an artists’ retreat was formed under county’s auspices until the formation of the nonprofit which then assumed responsibility for the property.
“We value our good standing and collaborative cooperation with Sarasota County, and we hope our friends and colleagues in the County Commission will agree that the proposal outlined above is fair and reasonable to approve,” Sandberg wrote in his conclusion.
The Hermitage is a functioning as an artist retreat, hosting artists of many disciplines at its campus on Manasota Key, and each year awarding its Greenfield Prize, among other honors.
Public performances and programs are often held there, including sunset concerts on adjoining Blind Pass Beach, however the Hermitage also partners with venues and organizations like Marie Selby Botanical Gardens at Historic Spanish Point, the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, the Urbanite Theater and others.
