ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County will address a potential threat at the intersection of West Dearborn Street and McCall Road.

As part of the revitalization of West Dearborn from its Indiana Road intersection to its Old Englewood Road, the county planted Shady Lady black olive trees and palms along the roadway. 


Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments