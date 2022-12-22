ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County will address a potential threat at the intersection of West Dearborn Street and McCall Road.
As part of the revitalization of West Dearborn from its Indiana Road intersection to its Old Englewood Road, the county planted Shady Lady black olive trees and palms along the roadway.
A couple of those trees may pose a problem.
The West Dearborn-McCall intersection is posted as a four-way stop - and it's been that way for decades.
The problem is one of the newly planted tree partly blocks the stop sign for westbound vehicles.
Compounding the problem is that the intersection is where Englewood Elementary School students and their parents are walking to-and-from school.
On Wednesday afternoon, while there were no school children or other pedestrians in the intersection, 16 vehicles heading west on Dearborn drove through the intersection. Of those 16, six vehicles made rolling stops. The other 10 came to complete stops.
No other vehicles had been stopped at the intersection when the six drivers slid through it.
Brian Faro, whose children attend Englewood Elementary, said he first became aware of the problem three weeks ago and has seen vehicles "blowing through the stop." He reported what he saw to Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency manager Debbie Marks.
"It's not right," Faro said.
He's also sorry the county did not paint on the newly paved roadway for the McCall roadway a warnings that they are approaching a stop sign at other intersections, like West Dearborn's approach to North Elm Street and Magnolia Avenue, a little farther down the block.
"(County) transportation is looking at it," Marks said Wednesday. "Fortunately, it should be an easy fix."
Sarasota County Schools started its winter break on Thursday. Students return to classes Jan. 9.
The 16-month streetscape project, performed by Wright Construction and overseen by the Kimley-Horn engineering firm, is nearly complete. The $7.6 million project included new sidewalks and street parking, new trees, benches, lighting and other amenities, new paving, plus raised, stone decorative intersections that contribute to "traffic calming."
