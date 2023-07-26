Left: Mitch Eby’s construction crew works on anchoring the metal beam Wednesday morning into the ground where the will eventually seal it up with concrete after a driver crashed a car into the section on Tuesday night.
Laurie, left, and Keith Farlow, right stand in front of their restaurant, Farlow’s On The Water, on Wednesday morning. They say they are grateful for the help and support from the Englewood community after a car crashed into a walkway of it on Tuesday night.
A Ford Mustang GT-500 crashed through the barrier of the State Road 776 bridge over Ainger Creek in Englewood. The vehicle crashed through the fence, landing near the entrance of Farlow’s on the Water.
Above: A GT-500 smashed into the support beams of Farlow’s On The Water walkway in Englewood on Tuesday evening.
PROVIDED BY LAURIE FARLOW
BY JESSICA ORLANDO
PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO
A Ford Mustang GT-500 is towed from the walkway on Tuesday night. There was severe flooding from a water pipe that the Mustang was covering after the initial crash.
ENGLEWOOD — A driver in a rented high-performance car lost control making a U-turn on State Road 776, sending the car plunging off a bridge and down into the entrance of a popular waterfront restaurant.
There were no injuries reported, however, there was significant damage roof support beams at Farlow’s on the Water in Englewood, and a water supply line to the restaurant was broken.
