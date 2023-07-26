ENGLEWOOD — A driver in a rented high-performance car lost control making a U-turn on State Road 776, sending the car plunging off a bridge and down into the entrance of a popular waterfront restaurant.

There were no injuries reported, however, there was significant damage roof support beams at Farlow’s on the Water in Englewood, and a water supply line to the restaurant was broken.


   
