ENGLEWOOD — John McCarthy talked about Englewood's past to help save a bit of its past.
McCarthy, Spanish Point executive director and a former historian for Sarasota County, was the guest speaker for the Lemon Bay Historical Society and its fundraiser Monday for Englewood's historic Green Street Church and Museum.
Spanish Point is operated by the Gulf Coast Heritage Association, and McCarthy feels part of his mission is to support those who promote and preserve local history.
McCarthy focused his attention on the history of Manasota Key and explained how its been inhabited by people for more than 7,000 years, first by Paleo-Native Americans, during the time referred to as the Archaic Period.
McCarthy also shared how the Englewood area's contemporary roots reach back into the 1800s when the community's first pioneers and their families settled the area.
McCarthy cited how Walter Roberts, who moved to Manasota Key in 1939, put together a small history of Manasota Key and recounted one of its first American settlers — and one often forgotten. Joseph Leach first settled on Manasota Key in the 1860s and was known for having a pet alligator.
Fred Seward — nephew of William Seward, the U.S. Secretary of State who negotiated the treaty with Russia and the purchase of Alaska — settled on Manasota Key and named his home "Seward's Folly." Fred was also a Titanic survivor, McCarthy said.
"I probably spent 35 years gathering up bits and pieces of Manasota and glued them together so I could share with you," McCarthy said. He grew up locally and first visited Manasota Key when he was 8 years old.
More than 150 people turned out to hear McCarthy and to support the preservation of the 90-year-old Green Street Church Museum, which served as Englewood's first house of worship. While the church no longer offers religious services, the Historical Society has held many weddings, memorials, meetings and other community events in the building.
The Historical Society took it upon itself in September to move the church from its location on West Green Street to its present location beside the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery on State Road 776. Now, the Historical Society is trying to meet Sarasota County requirements, such as landscaping the property, so it can be issued a certificate of occupancy and reopen its doors to the public.
McCarthy has been working with the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and state archaeologists that have been researching Paleo-Native American burial site offshore of Manasota Key. The 7,000-year-old burial site was what had been a freshwater pond when the Gulf shoreline extended much farther out than it does now. The underwater burial site is among the most unique archaeological sites worldwide.
McCarthy promised the Historical Society he'll be back for a fundraiser in the fall and update them on what archaeologists have been discovering at the underwater burial site.
To learn more about Spanish Point, visit www.historicspanishpoint.org. For more information about the status of the Green Street Church, visit lemonbayhistory.com or call 941-473-8491.
