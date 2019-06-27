^pBy VICTORIA VILLANUEVA-MARQUEZ
SARASOTA — After 14 years of service to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the agency’s second in command, Col. Kurt Hoffman, has filed to run for sheriff in 2020.
His decision comes on the heels of Sheriff Tom Knight’s announcement that he would not seek re-election.
Hoffman noted that one of his main objectives is reduce jail overcrowding. The Sarasota County Jail has room for 836 inmates, but currently holds 879.
Hoffman said his plan includes building a community corrections facility to help certain inmates, like those who struggle with addiction, re-enter society.
Hoffman said he wants to expand programs that help inmates obtain jobs, noting the Sheriff’s Office recently organized its first job fair, which helped 34 inmates receive job offers.
He added that the programs could be offered at the communications corrections facility, where inmates would be placed in a softer environment that is more conducive to learning.
Hoffman began his law enforcement career nearly 30 years ago as a deputy with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and then became an assistant state attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit.
Hoffman, who grew up in Englewood, graduated from Lemon Bay High School. His father, brother and two uncles were all law enforcement officers.
He now resides in Venice with his wife of 33 years, Teri, who is a nurse at Englewood Community Hospital.
