Understanding suicide, overdoses, COVID-19 and other crises take a toll on first responders, Holly’s Hope is offering a chance for a free weekend getaway at My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin, Florida.
Holly’s Hope is a regional suicide prevention group in North Port that works to prevent suicide and brings awareness and sometimes pays for additional resources for veterans, first responders, teachers and school personnel.
The group, which meets on the first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Mogran Family Center, discovered My Warrior’s Place and believes it may help the recipients relax for a couple of days away from a stressful environment.
“We wanted something we could give to two couples where they could get away from work and even step back in time a little even if it’s for a weekend,” said Joan Morgan of Holly’s Hope.
For the contest, Holly’s Hope also considers 911 operators, call takers and dispatchers, crime scene technicians, nurses and nurses aides first responders. They too can enter to win the getaway.
My Warrior’s Place is designed as a safe haven where healing can begin for veterans, military members, fire fighters, law enforcement officers, Blue, Silver, and Gold Star Families.
“It’s not a fancy hotel. It’s more of a retreat with two- and three-bedroom cottages, along the Little Manatee River in Ruskin,” Morgan said adding there’s a dog park, canoes, kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, fishing equipment, fire pits, a basketball hoop, bicycles, an exercise room, hammocks, a putting green, boat launch area, and docks.
My Warrior’s Place was founded by Kelly Kowall, whose son SPC. Corey Kowall, 20, and SPC. Damon Winkleman, a US Army Medic, were killed in Afghanistan in 2009. Corey, who joined the Army when he was 17, served with the Alpha Company, Second Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment in the 4th Brigade Combat Team of the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Army.
To honor her son and the Army values that he stood for — loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage — Kelly Kowall founded My Warrior’s Place as a way to help those who are mentally and emotionally affected by some of the complex issues.
For Shannon and Mitch Mesenburg of Englewood, spending a little time at My Warrior’s Place made them want to share the experience with others. Their son Senior Airman XinHua Mesenburg to suicide, the couple has been working with Holly’s Hope, Gold Star Families and Mission 22 to help with suicide prevention. They say My Warrior’s Place is a little-known retreat that is worth the drive from this area.
“We enjoyed staying there,” Shannon said. “It’s a bit out of the way, but it’s on the water and it is relaxing.”
Holly’s Hope is sending Laurie and Tony File to My Warrior’s Place. Tony is a Charlotte County Firefighter with more than two decades of experience. He suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and offers helps to other first responders who want to talk or get treatment.
The Files are sponsoring a Stomp the Stigma 5K walk or run on May 14 in Boca Grande, Community Center, 131 First St. W., Boca Grande. The event is for all first responders who want to get together including with their families and walk or run.
Holly’s Hope is also working on a vigil for Victim’s Rights Week in mid-April. Several organizations that help with domestic violence, suicide, homelessness, veterans and other human services will be invited to participate in the free event.
The deadline for the My Warrior’s Place contest is Feb. 14.
For more information on entering the first responder contest for My Warrior’s Place online at Holly’s Hope of Facebook or visit HOLLYSHOPE.INFO
For more information on the Stomp the Stigma call 941-232-6336.
