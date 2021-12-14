Helping Hand board members Beryl Butler, Kim Bruemleve, , receive a $1,000 check from Home Depot Foundation's Operation Surprise along with Home Depot employee Robert Herd, and Englewood Home Depot store manager Jennifer Taylor and Ginny Anderson, Helping Hand boad president abdLance Anderson, pantry administrator.
ENGLEWOOD — A $1,000 check from Operation Surprise arrived last week at Englewood Helping Hand — and it couldn't have come at a better time.
Englewood Home Depot store manager Jennifer Taylor and her co-worker, Robert Herd, gave the check to Ginny Anderson, Englewood Helping Hand president, and Lance Anderson, the pantry administrator.
"I'm tickled," Ginny Anderson said. "This really helps during the holidays."
This is the second year Operation Surprise helped the nonprofit social services agency and independent food pantry serving Englewood's needy. It does not receive government funding.
"We learned of all of the good they do at Helping Hand and wanted to help," Taylor said.
She said Home Depot also donated lumber for the new building under construction about 200 yards from the old building at the campus on Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood.
The Home Depot Foundation launched Operation Surprise in all of its stores beginning Veterans Day. The campaign provides "life-changing moments of surprise and support for veterans and communities in need."
Since then, Team Depot and associate volunteers partnered with hundreds of local nonprofits to bring surprise aid to those in need throughout the season.
Taylor explained that while the team can't go inside nonprofits like the AMVETS, VFW or other locations, during the pandemic, Team Depot volunteers can do outdoor projects like painting, cleaning and landscaping. She promised to work on a landscaping grant from the Home Depot Foundation to help beautify the outside of the new building set to open in the spring.
"We are so excited that you want to come back," Ginny Anderson said.
Taylor, who oversees 11 stores for the foundation from Tampa to Englewood, said Operation Surprise was held in North Port where the team gave to the Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club and to a senior facility in Venice to help with personal items for those in need.
"This is the perfect way for us to give back," Taylor said. "We work with nonprofits who identify a need and we help with it. Our customers also like to know that we give back to the communities we serve."
Helping Hand is open 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and for food pantry. Donations are always accepted.
For information on Helping Hand, call 941-474-5864.
