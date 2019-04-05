ENGLEWOOD — A homeless woman woke suddenly Wednesday from intense heat and crackling noises in her camp in a wooded area of north Englewood.
The woman woke to a four-acre brush fire surrounding her and her camp.
She had to crawl out on her hands and knees to safety, said Karen Dega, curator of the farmer’s Market That Cares. Dega has known the two women who made the camp for themselves in the woods for several years. The location of the second homeless woman is unknown, Dega said Thursday.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District and other first responders constrained the fire to the undeveloped property between Artists Avenue and Celia Court, McCall Road and North Indiana Avenue.
The homeless woman called 911. She would later be treated for smoke inhalation at Englewood Community Hospital and released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Dega said the woman also warned the store owners on North Indiana Avenue of the fire.
Some have speculated if it was a campfire that got out of control.
“There was no fire in that camp,” Dega said. “The last time they had a fire was that cold night several weeks ago. They had that fire in a large metal container, and all the brush was cleared 25 feet or more away from the container.”
The fire scorched the camp, but two small clay angel figurines Dega gave the women survived the blaze. After the fire, the Christ Lutheran Church provided the woman with a quilt, and others gave her clothing, Dega said.
Fred Barrett, the only homeowner on Celia Court, saw the fire burn right up to his back property line, but he wasn’t worried, commending firefighters who returned Thursday and doused hot spots. Barrett suspected the homeless established a camp a few weeks ago.
But the homeless didn’t bother Barrett since they have been bedding down on several different wooded areas in north Englewood.
Artist Avenue resident Melissa Brew worried she might lose her home, which bordered the fire, but she also worried the homeless, that they were safe. Her parents, who live next door to her, suspected the homeless established a camp behind their houses.
“I don’t want them there, but there’s nothing I can do about it,” Artist Avenue resident William Galasso said. He was at work Wednesday and wasn’t aware that a fire raged behind his home.
The Florida Division of Forestry is now investigating the cause of that fire, as well other smaller fires in the area, Englewood Fire Chief Scott Lane said. Forestry hadn’t reported a cause for the fire Thursday, Lane said.
