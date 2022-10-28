featured Homicide investigation underway Staff Report Oct 28, 2022 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into a killing on Friday. Authorities called it a "domestic homicide" along 11th Street in Grove City near Englewood. SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER Charlotte County Sheriff's Office investigators are looking into a killing on Friday. Authorities called it a "domestic homicide" along 11th Street in Grove City near Englewood. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GROVE CITY - A homicide investigation is underway Friday morning in Charlotte County.Charlotte County Sheriff's Office said its Major Crimes unit is on the scene along 11th Street, in Grove City about a mile south of Lemon Bay High School. The Sheriff's Office described the killing as a "domestic homicide.""Subject is in custody," it said in a social media post. "There is no danger to the public." At the scene, officials said names are not being released pending notification of next of kin. "We'll be here all day," a Charlotte County Sheriff's spokesperson said at the scene. Detectives and crime scene technicians are at 11th Street at the home near Michigan Street. This story will be updated. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Homicide Grove City Lemon Bay High School Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Charlotte County Trending Now Alligator bites Englewood East man Neighborhood meeting leaves residents dissatisfied, angry Marina, damaged by Ian, burned during recovery Fire taking place at closed marina Farmers markets set to open in Englewood Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Alligator bites Englewood East man Neighborhood meeting leaves residents dissatisfied, angry Marina, damaged by Ian, burned during recovery Fire taking place at closed marina Farmers markets set to open in Englewood
