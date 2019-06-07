ENGLEWOOD — Englewood continues to gear up plans to revitalize West Dearborn Street with new parking patterns, landscaping, sidewalks, street lamps, signs and lights.
Kimley Horn consultants are expected to present their updated renditions for West Dearborn Street to the Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board in July, which are expected to be 60% completed by then.
But that’s not stopping the advisory board from discussing the future of Dearborn Street and South McCall Road when it meets at 1 p.m. Monday at the Lemon Bay Park and Environmental Center, 570 Bay Blvd., Englewood.
The advisory board is scheduled to hear updates from CRA manager Debbie Marks on Dearborn and South McCall improvement projects, as well as on its five-year plan.
‘Ignite Englewood’
The advisory board also considers small grant requests for events on West Dearborn Street.
This month, “Ignite Englewood” — which has no nonprofit status, according to its application — requests a $1,000 grant for what’s described as an outdoor Christian service with a live band and two pastors scheduled to preach. The organization hopes to stage its event either Sept. 28 or Oct. 26 at the Pioneer Plaza on the 300 block of West Dearborn Street.
The CRA has been generous in the past to nonprofit and other groups promoting festivals and activities on West Dearborn. But starting Oct. 1, the CRA will issue $1,000 grants as “one-time, start up costs” for new events.
For more information, call the CRA at 941-473-9795.
