For the 20th consecutive time, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital earned an 'A' hospital safety grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, for achieving high national standards in patient safety.
Leapfrog grades how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors — infections like Staph bacteria, medication safety, maternity and pediatric care, critical care, outpatient elective surgery and injuries in about 3,000 nationwide institutions. Grades are posted for the fall and spring of each year.
The information is public, so patients and families can protect themselves before a hospital stay, according to Leapfrog.
Steve Young, HCA Florida Englewood Hospital's chief executive officer, lauded his staff for the high grade.
"I am proud of our team for being among the hospitals across the United States that have achieved an 'A' in every biannual grading cycle since the fall of 2012," he wrote.
"Providing the highest quality of care to our patients has always been our priority. We have a strong culture of safety in place and are continuously learning, monitoring data, and addressing areas of improvement. This is a true testament to the heroic efforts of our physicians and caregivers during the pandemic and every day. Together, we make a difference in the lives of those we are privileged to serve."
Other area hospitals were graded as well.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital, 1700 South Tamiami Trail in Sarasota, maintained an 'A' grade since 2016. ShorePoint Health Venice also earned an 'A' grade - following 'A' grades for the spring and fall of 2021.
HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte earned a 'B' grade. It is up from a 'C' in the spring of 2021 and retains the 'B' in the fall of 2021. The hospital showed some achievement in medication reconciliation and medication documentation for elective outpatient surgery patients.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte received a 'C' grade. In the fall of 2020 the hospital earned a 'B' and a 'C' in the spring of 2021.
ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda earned a 'C' grade. It consistently earned 'C' grades since 2019. The hospital declined to respond to all questions about pediatric care, complex adult and pediatric surgeries, care and experience for elective outpatient surgery for patients.
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, earned a 'B' grade. It fell from all 'A' grades since 2019. The hospital received limited achievement in scores for infection in the urinary tract, infection in the blood and rectal cancer surgery. It received "considerable achievement" scores in medication reconciliation and medication documentation for elective outpatient surgery patients and total hip and total knee replacement surgery.
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center received a 'B' grade. It earned an 'A' in the fall of 2021 and a 'B' in the spring of 2021.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital in Arcadia declined to participate in any of the questions, according to Leapfrog. Vincent A. Sica, chief executive officer, was not available for a comment.
Lee Memorial Hospital, in Fort Myers, earned a 'B' grade. It had a 'B' grade in the fall of 2021 and an 'A'in the spring. Tampa General Hospital received a 'C' grade which was down from the 'B' grades earned since the fall of 2019.
Sarasota Memorial's administration was glad for its rating.
"Despite the rapid growth of our population, year after year of record-breaking patient volumes, and myriad challenges from the pandemic, our staff has once again demonstrated their expertise and unwavering commitment to deliver safe, high-quality care to our community," said Sarasota Memorial Health Care System Chief Medical Officer James Fiorica, MD in a statement to The Daily Sun.
For more information on Leapfrog grades or to review any hospital's results, visit www.ratings.leapfroggroup.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.