A home on the 1300 block of Bayshore Drive in Englewood that suffered fire damage sits behind caution tape Thursday afternoon.

ENGLEWOOD — An automobile parked in a garage Wednesday sparked a house fire on Bayshore Drive in the northern portion of Englewood.

At 3:52 p.m., the Englewood Fire Control District received a call of house fire of a two-story residence on the 1300 block of Bayshore Drive.

When firefighters arrived, Chief Kevin Easton said, they found the first floor of the home being consumed with a "heavy fire."

The elderly homeowner suffered no injuries thanks to his neighbor. Brandon Dignam, a neighbor who realized the house was on fire, pounded on a door and woke his neighbor who was napping, according to reports.

Working with state fire marshals, Easton said the District determined a car that the homeowner had recently been purchased had been parked in the garage, and likely started the blaze.

