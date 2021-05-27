ENGLEWOOD — An automobile parked in a garage Wednesday sparked a house fire on Bayshore Drive in the northern portion of Englewood.
At 3:52 p.m., the Englewood Fire Control District received a call of house fire of a two-story residence on the 1300 block of Bayshore Drive.
When firefighters arrived, Chief Kevin Easton said, they found the first floor of the home being consumed with a "heavy fire."
The elderly homeowner suffered no injuries thanks to his neighbor. Brandon Dignam, a neighbor who realized the house was on fire, pounded on a door and woke his neighbor who was napping, according to reports.
Working with state fire marshals, Easton said the District determined a car that the homeowner had recently been purchased had been parked in the garage, and likely started the blaze.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.