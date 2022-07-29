MURDOCK — Charlotte County hasn't been spared the housing crunch Sarasota County and other neighboring jurisdictions face.
Whether rental or home purchasing, local housing costs are pricing out nurses and other medical care workers, carpenters and other trades and other professionals, young couples and those with children hoping for their first homes.
Charlotte County Chairman Bill Truex — who owns and operates Truex Preferred Construction — knows the issues first hand.
As builder and contractor himself, Truex said he understands the conundrum the housing market faces with real restate markets pushing prices out of the reach of many working families in the county.
Truex believes Charlotte needs to consider modifying square footage requirements and allow for "mini-housing."
"Someone needs to pick up the ball and run with it," Truex said, adding how smaller living units fit some people's lifestyles.
Sarasota County commissioners has approved the development a tiny homes project at the northeast corner of East Venice Avenue and South Clermont Road.
When completed, the project will be made up of 750-square-foot one or two-bedroom apartment units. Rents are expected to range between $1,900 to $2,300.
What is a major hindrance now, Truex said, is the costs not only for the building materials but also the land itself.
"All the costs are going up," he said.
And where to build?
Truex cited how communities like Rotonda that restrict development under a certain square footage.
And to avoid angry choruses of "not in my neighborhood," he suggested the smaller homes might be congregated within their own enclave.
As far as mini-units themselves, Truex recalled how Gulf Cove saw the development of smaller than average homes in the early 1990s. Charlotte needs to avail itself of what options are available to meet the housing need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.