Bill Truex

Charlotte County Commission Chair Bill Truex

 SUN PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

MURDOCK — Charlotte County hasn't been spared the housing crunch Sarasota County and other neighboring jurisdictions face.

Whether rental or home purchasing, local housing costs are pricing out nurses and other medical care workers, carpenters and other trades and other professionals, young couples and those with children hoping for their first homes.


Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments