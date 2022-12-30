A driver guides his truck through a partially flooded portion of South River Road in this 2013 file photo. Conditions on the road have not changed since then. Sarasota County commissioners had made a redesign of the road a priority for 2022. Now it’s been pushed back to early 2023.
Sarasota County is converting its three water reclamation facilities, including the Venice Gardens facility, into Advanced Wastewater Treatment (AWT) facilities, one of its 2022 priorities. Pictured is a rendering of the Bee Ridge facility once it becomes an AWT.
A driver guides his truck through a partially flooded portion of South River Road in this 2013 file photo. Conditions on the road have not changed since then. Sarasota County commissioners had made a redesign of the road a priority for 2022. Now it’s been pushed back to early 2023.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Sarasota County is converting its three water reclamation facilities, including the Venice Gardens facility, into Advanced Wastewater Treatment (AWT) facilities, one of its 2022 priorities. Pictured is a rendering of the Bee Ridge facility once it becomes an AWT.
SARASOTA — In December 2021, just as they do every year, including this year, Sarasota County commissioners sat down in their annual retreat.
That daylong discussion last year resulted in a list of 18 priorities commissioners would focus on in 2022. Those priorities would also be pivotal in the activities of the county administrator and staff during the year.
In this year’s retreat, after selecting their officers for 2023 and divvying up committee assignments, commissioners took a quick look at 2022 and those priorities.
How did commissioners and county staff do?
As monitored by County Administrator Jonathan Lewis, his deputy and two assistant county administrators, 15 of the 18 priorities were completed.
Among the priorities marked completed were having all three of the county’s wastewater treatment plants under contract for conversion to advanced water treatment standards.
Other priorities were selection and contract awards for three water projects, creation of a behavioral health advisory council, and design contract approvals for a new county administration center and other new county buildings.
Additional items on the list, after the completion of staff work, focused on changes to several county ordinances. Those included the gulf beach setback code, the structure of the human services advisory council, a review of sections of the environmental code, and creation of a new business park zone.
For South County, the one priority focused, South River Road, marked at only a 50% completion rate.
While U.S. Rep. Greg Steube was successful in getting money for the widening of the road included in a transportation bill — which he then voted against — the county’s activities centered around development of an agreement with Wellen Park.
Expected to be completed and ready for action by commissioners in early 2022, discussions are continuing with Wellen Park for an agreement or contract to design and permit the widening of the road from U.S. 41 to 4,000 feet south of the East River Road and Manasota Beach Road intersection, or further to Winchester Boulevard.
That agreement according to county documents, is now expected to come before commissioners in early 2023.
Closing the book on 2022, next month, possibly as early as their Jan. 13 meeting, commissioners will again review and approve the priorities for 2023.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.