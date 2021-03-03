For 11 years, Mary Matthews ran A New Wave Salon on Englewood’s West Dearborn Street.
At the beginning of 2020, life was good.
Then COVID-19 hit, and her small business was locked down.
In March, following a declaration of a national emergency, Gov. Ron DeSantis closed businesses all over Florida with a series of executive orders. Restaurants and bars were off limits, and other non-essential businesses were told to stay closed. Public events were canceled, graduations were called off, and church services moved online.
Suddenly people weren’t leaving their homes. Many family-owned businesses — so-called mom-and-pop operations — were hit hard. While large chain stores were allowed to stay open as essential businesses, most small shops were not. Nationwide, small business revenue dropped around 40% in March 2020 compared to March 2019, according to a survey by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
‘We did everything right …’
For Matthews at A New Wave, the impact was immediate.
People didn’t need their hair done for Easter dinner with extended family or for church. Customers canceled appointments.
Matthews and her employees were temporarily out of work.
But she went to work. She bought cleaning supplies and used the time off to sanitize and add safety precautions to her salon. When she reopened in June, she couldn’t immediately do beards, mustaches or facial waxing, but she was back in business.
“I lost three employees who didn’t want to return during COVID-19. I understood,” she said. “I was eventually able to replace them. I have a very good staff now.”
Business came back.
Matthews said she used a lot of care to make sure everyone was safe. The key to staying COVID-free was spacing out appointments. If she knew someone was visiting from another state, she wouldn’t give them an appointment for two weeks.
“We just didn’t want to take any chances,” she said. “We did everything right and we are stronger than ever.”
Adapting with technology
Two years ago, Jeffrey Tamas and Corey Cyr each left large financial planning firms to start their own business, Ideal Retirement Solutions in Port Charlotte. They were doing well until COVID-19 hit.
Their business is centered around meeting face-to-face with people who are five years from retiring, and with those who are five years into retirement. Everything slowed down.
They needed to adapt.
During the pandemic, the pair researched how other industries adopted to remote meetings before COVID-19. They discovered telemedicine improved the medical industry.
“We took that model and repackaged ourselves as ‘tele advisors,’” Tamas said. “We never did Zoom meetings, but we do now. As a result, we went national and are working in 30 states. Now 80% of our work is tele advising on tax strategies and retirement.”
The pair created a virtual tour of their office for clients to see the staff and Florida-based office.
“This way, they know I’m not working out of my mother’s basement,” Tamas joked. “We had to learn the technology and new system, but it put us in a better position.
“We doubled our office space, hired an operations manager and need another advisor. I have stacks of clients waiting for me to get to their plan. They let us manage their money while they go fishing or play golf.”
Putting aid money to work
Melinda Hanks relied on Disney for nearly her entire Create A Dream Travel company in North Port. After Disney closed, many of her customers worldwide canceled their vacations.
“I paid my employees for six weeks through April, but then I couldn’t do it anymore,” said Hanks, who plans all details of Walt Disney vacations for clients. “No one felt safe to travel.”
Hanks’ employees kept busy getting refunds for customers. She applied for and received assistance from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as CARES.
She was able to save the business she started in 2008.
Hanks used her down time to convert to a new data base and learned how to do some of her former employees’ jobs.
“I had to think outside the box,” she said. “It helped rebuild and reset my business. I applied for CARES grant funding to help keep the business afloat and later got it.”
Months later, Disney reopened with new restrictions. Hanks’ phone rang for the first time in month. She hired six employees.
“My customers call it ‘revenge travel,’” said Hanks, who satisfied the PPE loan requirements and didn’t have to pay back the funds. “They are sick of staying home and still have a vacation budget to travel. They are ready for Disney. It’s been a blessing.”
Saying it with flowers
For Linda Stevens, a fourth-generation florist and owner of Stevens the Florist in Englewood, business was slower than usual. Without funerals, weddings, proms and graduations, Stevens’ shop suffered.
When she reopened, she encouraged customers to wear masks and socially distance at the cash register because people didn’t want to come into the shop.
“We set up a table and took orders outside,” she said. “We took lots of orders over the phone. We sanitized all of our vases. We put our orders on the table outside just before customers arrived. They picked them up and there was no contact.”
Stevens actually did slightly better in sales last year than the year before. Flowers brought people together through the pandemic.
“Orders came from loved ones up north who weren’t able to fly down for special occasions, so they bought flowers for their mother or grandmother,” she said. “It certainly brightened their day.”
Stevens said customers are downsizing weddings and funeral gatherings, but they still want flowers.
“I’m sure I will get orders from the prom that Lemon Bay High School parents are doing for their seniors and then for graduation,” she said.
“Business is coming back.”
