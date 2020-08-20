Many people are feeling stress, anxiety, and depression amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the tumultuous political landscape.
Social distancing can compound bad feelings that generate serious mood changes.
But what can we do to minimize those feelings?
How can we feel connected, while not being physically present with others?
How can we have conversations regarding sensitive topics in an objective manner?
The Sun spoke with local psychologist Dr. Charles Davenport, who says it’s possible to help yourself.
Davenport said he is seeing more of everything — stress, anxiety, depression, relationship problems, substance abuse, and anger in households.
One big part of the problem is people are coming face-to-face with things they can’t control and most are not wired to deal with it.
“We don’t do really well with that,” Davenport said. “It can activate primitive or protective reflexes our brains have, which aren’t always the best long-term.”
Our brains want to view something as “right or wrong,” which isn’t always the case in the scope of politics. In turn, our brains will try to show us where we can control things, Davenport explained.
“We’re not designed to have so much stress and be so isolated for such a long period,” Davenport said.
HELP FOR THE OVERWHELMED
For times when we’re beginning to feel overwhelmed, Davenport provided some suggestions:
• Identify ways/places you’re able to reasonably make a difference in your life or environment
• Identify what you can control that will bring something pleasant to you. This could be as simple as making your physical space more organized, or making yourself more physically comfortable, like playing nice music, taking a bath, or lying down for five minutes.
• Identify where you can connect with other people. This is particularly helpful when people are physically disconnected. Davenport suggests getting involved in an online community in order to connect with people who share similar interests. Those not politically related typically end up better in the long run, he said. Also, communicating via telephone, or writing letters is good, whichever the person feels more comfortable with, he said.
The results aren’t going to be immediate.
“Nothing is going to be a light-switch change,” Davenport said.
TRY TO DISCONNECT
In terms of digesting political news, Davenport attributes it to the abundance of outlets we have today to receive news. He believes there’s a “generation gap” in news consumption. The older generation is more accustomed to receiving their news in the morning from the newspaper, maybe catch up with the evening news. Now, with the tap of a finger, we can receive updates in real-time through digital media — or just let the TV stay on a news station all day.
“With the older generation, it was more of a social responsibility to ‘keep up,’ and there’s a feeling if you don’t keep up, then you’re not being the socially responsible person you should be,” Davenport said.
That feeling can drive people to monitor news coverage and social media. Throughout the day, these outlets repeat the top story, which is often political upheaval, natural disasters or other catastrophes. Then, the news will switch commentary about the news before coming back to the headlines, continuing the cycle.
He recommends people check in with the news only once per day.
“Multiple times a day is probably too much for some people,” he said. “For most people, that’s not going to be healthy.”
If you’re having trouble turning off the news, Davenport recommends asking yourself why, and what is drawing you to consume at that frequency?
“Sometimes it has to do with wanting to be in control, which tends to be less in control, because we get overwhelmed … and it affects our life,” he said.
POLITICAL TALK
In terms of engaging in political discussions, Davenport said, there is no guarantee how someone else will respond.
“We’re responsible for what we say, what we do, and how we deal with our emotions,” he said.
However, our brains like to see one side as right, and another as a wrong, which makes it next to impossible to see someone else’s viewpoint when we’re in that “survival mindset,” he said.
Davenport refers to the brain’s predisposition to choose a right and wrong side as the “wizard brain,” and cautions we should be aware of our own when we’re in that mindset — and be aware when it is activated in the person we are talking to. It doesn’t allow for resolution that relieves our mind from internal conflict, he explained.
When we’re entering “wizard brain,” Davenport said, we will experience some physical reaction as a caution. Our face or ears may get hot.
“When that happens, the blood flow in the brain changes, and we don’t have as much blood going to the part of our brain that handles the higher order of thinking that allows us to see things as other than black-and-white,” he said. “We polarize, which comes from the survival piece — there needs to be an enemy or a friend … it’s helped us survive as human beings, but it’s not serving us well in this world.”
So, what can we do?
• Let the other person in the conversation know we hear what they are saying, validate how it may seem that way from their vantage point, don’t tell them they are wrong or scared, which will activate the primitive part of their brain.
• Reflect, validate, and empathize with the other person’s point of view, and ask if they can do the same.
“It will be tough to communicate with someone when they have earmuffs on,” he said. “They will not hear you and they will be frustrated.”
Davenport said if you feel you’re getting overwhelmed, work to settle yourself, so that you can hear other people well.
He added it can typically take 20 minutes for physiological arousal to settle. He recommends taking those 20 minutes and get away from the source of agitation and focus on what’s soothing and calming. If you don’t know, Davenport said, take some time to figure that out.
You can get out in nature or read a book, but really, it depends on the person and what they find soothing.
Dr. Charles Davenport is a licensed psychologist with offices in Venice and Sarasota.
Email: brianna.kwasnik@ yoursun.com
