Andrea Green, a science teacher at Lemon Bay High School, was named the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year for Charlotte County Public Schools. The Golden Apple program, sponsored by the Charlotte Local Education Foundation, recognizes and honors the contributions of outstanding classroom teachers who have demonstrated a superior capacity to inspire a love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.
At age 44, did you always want to be a teacher?
“Actually, no. I was a pre-med student who graduated Lemon Bay High School in 1992. I went and got my undergraduate degree and then came back to Englewood. I started substitute teaching. I thought it would be very temporary. Then I fell in love with it and got my minor in secondary education, and here I am. It was in the stars, I guess. It’s been quite a ride, gone by so quickly.”
Name something students have done that’s meaningful this school year
At the beginning of the year, my AP Environmental Science students wanted to dive into red tide and learn what was impacting their beaches. We studied the biogeochemical cycles. We studied the contributing factors, trends, currents in the gulf, nutrient runoff, water temperature and did an in-depth project. In September, students learned what were some preventative measures they could individually do and teach their families to mediate the effects of red tide. The kids learned about not over-fertilizing a lawn because the excess runs off into waterways. They learned just picking up after your dogs helps. These are easy things we can all do, because we live so close to the Intracoastal (Waterway). Awareness of the causes of red tide and how to not contribute to the factors was a huge piece of the learning process.”
How long have you been teaching?
I’m going into my 20th year of teaching. I spent my first year at Venice High School in 1999, and have been with the Charlotte County School District working at L.A. Ainger Middle School and then Lemon Bay High School. Some of my juniors and seniors, I taught in sixth, seventh and eighth grade. I also teach a two-week summer bridge STEM — Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics — camps for L.A. Ainger and Lemon Bay students in June.”
What happens at STEM camp?
“We have so many things that are very topical and current that we explore. It’s a very exciting time to teach about environmental science and what’s happening and why it’s happening, so we can work toward a solution. The students learn about many relevant issues like climate change. They are inquisitive. They have insights that we don’t have as adults. We need to listen to get some fresh perspective. Kids amaze me with the research they do to help prove the facts. With technology in the palm of their hands, there’s no more looking at old newspapers or microfiche. It’s important for them to be able to understand good and sound research, making sure they know not everything on the Internet is something we need to believe first-hand. They understand how to distinguish between good and biased research.”
Do young people believe in climate change?
“For sure yes they believe in climate change. We spend the majority of time talking about climate change in some of my classes. We talk about contributing factors, the trends. We review ice core samples from the arctic and water samples from NASA. We use NOAA — National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — data. I let them analyze the data. Once they understand the data climate change make more sense to them.”
What subjects do you teach?
“I teach about 150 students all levels of science. I teach AP Environmental Science. Honors anatomy and physiology, environmental science and biology. Some of my students take three of my classes. What’s amazing is they already have the required amount of science they need, but take my class as an elective. It’s an honor. I’ve found that students who take my classes go into all different things like environmental law or become science majors. So many Lemon Bay High students go on to pursue careers in difference science fields. We actually keep track of it at the school.”
Did you know you were a candidate for the 2020 Golden Apple Teacher of the Year award? Have you applied before?
I knew I was one of five finalists. I was nominated once before but never pursued it. A community member, principals, administrators or parent can nominate a teacher. Once I learned I was nominated, I filled out the paperwork. The committee then looks over all of the applications. I now have the packet that has to be filled out for the award at the state level.
How did it feel receiving the top education award in Charlotte County?
It’s pretty incredible to work at Lemon Bay High School. I’m very fortunate. I work with an amazing team. I have great students. My husband (Eric), my mom Sue McNamara, sister Jessie McNamara and aunts came in town along with my friends to be with me at the banquet. When I won, it because an extra special night I was able to spend with family and friends.
What’s your favorite part of being a teacher?
“The kids. I love spending time with kids everyday. It feels like a family here. It has always felt like home. We take care of each other and it’s very important in teaching and education to have a solid support system.”
Outside the classroom, are you involved in the community?
“I help my mother with the Giving Tree program she started years ago. She gets the names of people at six or seven nursing homes who don’t have family and wouldn’t otherwise get a Christmas gift. We create a giving tree. People donate the gifts. Then we sort them and get them ready to be delivered to each nursing home. It’s my mother’s love. She makes sure Christmas isn’t just any other day for people who don’t have local families to take care of them.”
