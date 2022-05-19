PORT CHARLOTTE — The first of two public workshops Wednesday gave voice to how much and what kind of development should be permitted on Cape Haze.
More than 40 landowners, residents, land use attorneys and others gathered at Centennial Park in Port Charlotte and shared diverse perspectives on what is enough and what is too much development on the peninsula that makes up much of western Charlotte County.
CCounty commissioners requested the public workshops a week ago after their staff presented three options of how much residential density — as much as 65 units per acre — would be allowed for compact mixed-use developments.
Some people say that's too much, while others argue that there is a lot of preserved land and private property should be developed.
Much of the focus is on Placida, a community that grew from the fishing industry at the nexus of Placida Road, Gasparilla Road and the Boca Grande Causeway.
Almost all vestiges of the old fishing community are gone these days. The former Fishery property there is now being built as a compact mixed-use development that will include hotel, condominium and various commercial uses.
Whatever the commission decides on future mixed-use developments in Cape Haze will be sent to Tallahassee for state approvals of a comprehensive plan amendment.
"We don't know what you don't know and what you want to know," Charlotte County Shaun Cullinan said at the outset of the discussion Wednesday.
The three options were:
• To set the maximum density at 30 dwelling units per acre for properties outside of the Coastal High Hazard Area and for properties west of the Myakka River and Charlotte Harbor. Within the designated high-hazard areas in Cape Haze, no more than 15 dwelling units per acre would be permitted.
• Limiting maximum densities to 15 dwelling units per acre west of the Myakka and Charlotte Harbor.
• Limiting maximum densities to 15 units per acre, and limiting the affected area to properties along the Boca Grande Causeway to the swing bridge, properties at the junction of Placida and Gasparilla roads.
Cullinan emphasized several times how land use maps and present development rights would not be affected by any changes.
But that didn't quell fears among the property owners.
Landowners Noel Andress, Tim Dixon and others balked at the idea of their properties being stripped of vested property rights.
"We want fairness," Andress said.
He suggested, too, "property rights" aren't real until a county approves the site plan for a development.
The Friends of Cape Haze and other residents described horrific visions of the coastline overtaken with high rises, much like the Sunseeker development being built along Charlotte Harbor and U.S. 41.
Percy Angelo reiterated the Friends position that the second option, while not perfect, remains the most acceptable of the three.
Derek Rooney, a former Charlotte County attorney and now a land use attorney in Lee County, pointed out the county established a ceiling on the number of residential development units in West County.
Instead, Rooney suggested, the real issue is how residential units are developed, not how many.
Developers might be able to cluster residential units on a property, leaving more areas of open space, rather than the traditional suburban sprawl of homes. A cluster of 65 units might result in a two- or three-story building, but not any building much taller, Rooney said.
Charlotte County allows the transfer of development units from western Charlotte County to Port Charlotte and South County. The county, however, does not allow the TDUs from elsewhere in the county to travel east and cross the Myakka River.
Also, once a landowner transfers development units, no new units will be assigned to the property. They are gone forever.
Andy Dodd, a real estate broker, has himself purchased and transferred 200 or more West County development units for developments along Burnt Store Road. He questions whether many units remain for purchase in West County.
Cullinan and county staff will now sort through the comments at the workshop and prepare to schedule the second workshop.
"Any public input is worth having," Cullinan said at the close of the workshop.
The second and final workshop on this topic is set for 1 p.m. May 20 at the Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1185 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.