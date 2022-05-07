MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners will be asked Tuesday how populated should Cape Haze become — especially the area around Placida, where the Boca Grand Causeway, Gasparilla Road and Placida Road converge.
The Friends of Cape Haze grassroots advocacy group believe less will be more.
"In particular, (the Friends group) has made sure that the zoning requirements do not allow high density development — think the Sunseeker Resort in Punta Gorda," a Friends member stated in Facebook post. "Right now, there is a proposal to allow up to 65 units/acre moving through the County Zoning amendment process."
The commissioners will be presented Tuesday with three options for a proposed Comprehensive Plan amendments that could redefine the future of the Cape Haze area, which is a vaguely defined area on the Cape Haze peninsula in western Charlotte County, south of what's generally considered the Englewood area and south and west of the Rotonda West subdivision.
Ben Bailey, the county's Community Development director, reminded commissioners in a recent memo how in March they had asked staff to exempt out Cape Haze from the 65 units-per-acre maximum allowed under the county's Compact Growth Mixed Use and Future Land Use Map designation.
Shaun Cullinan, the county's Planning and Zoning Official, said, "We have heard what the citizens want."
At the same time, any amendment will need state approvals before it is adopted and incorporated into the comp plan, Cullinan said. State officials want amendments to provide "predictable and meaningful standards."
The three options proposed for Cape Haze by county staff are:
• To set the maximum density at 30 dwelling units per acre for properties outside of the Coastal High Hazard Area and for properties west of the Myakka River and Charlotte Harbor. Within the designated high hazard areas in Cape Haze, no more than 15 dwelling units per acre will be permitted.
• Limiting maximum densities to 15 dwelling units per acre west of the Myakka and Charlotte Harbor.
• Limiting maximum densities to 15 units per acre and limiting the affected area to properties along the Boca Grande Causeway to the swing bridge, properties at the junction of Placida and Gasparilla roads.
Commissioners will be asked to clarify what geographic boundaries in Cape Haze they want to set for the land use amendment.
While the Friends of Cape Haze are not in complete agreement with any of the three options, the group begrudgingly gave its support to the "not ideal" second option.
"The (second option) is the best and would limit development in West County to up to 15 units/acre," the group stated. "Other options would allow up to 30 units/acre or apply only around the Boca Grande Causeway."
"It's spectacularly important," said Percy Angelo, a spokeswoman for the Friends of Cape Haze. She and other residents feel Cape Haze needs all the protections possible from over development.
Concerns over future growth in Cape Haze surfaced in March when the commissioners voted to acquire properties along Coral Creek to develop a kayak/canoe launch and other passive park amenities. Those properties were zoned for manufactured homes and would allow lots for 18 or 19 homes to be developed.
The County Commission meeting begins 9 a.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers, Room 119, at the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. The commission's agenda is posted online at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.