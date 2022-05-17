ENGLEWOOD — The Pioneer Plaza on West Dearborn Street is ready for its ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday.
The brand new Dignam Family Stage, new landscaping, decorative pathways and restrooms are in place at 325 W. Dearborn St.
The ambiance of what has become a destination in Englewood for concerts, farmers markets, celebrations and other events is slightly marred. A Florida Power & Light power pole stands just off the sidewalk, in front of the stage, and just a bit to the right.
"Now that the stage is front and center, the power pole is a problem," suggested Don Musilli, a member of the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board.
The power lines along that block between West Dearborn and West Green streets run along the rear of businesses and other properties.
CRA manager Debbie Marks said she was initially told by FPL officials that relocating the pole and power lines crossing through the plaza could cost the CRA about $75,000.
It shocked Marks and the board.
"We all took a deep breath," Musilli recalled. "We sat stunned. I figured it would cost $8,000 or $9,000."
Michael Looney, a member of the CRA board and owner of Michael J. Looney Electrical Contractors, volunteered to explore with FPL a more economical alternative to relocating the pole. He could not be reached Monday.
Marks said FPL officials told her they will look for less-expensive alternatives and will have an option ready for the CRA advisory board next month.
The fate of the pole will not diminish the reopening of Pioneer Plaza.
PLAZA CELEBRATION
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger will officiate with a ribbon-cutting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday and celebrate the $1.2 million renovation of Pioneer Plaza with a new band shell, permanent restrooms, lighting, landscaping and permeable pathways.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District will provide its honor guard for the commemoration.
Sarasota County will also recognize the Dignam family for their $100,000 donation for the band shell and for whom the new stage was named. The Dignams will receive a certificate of recognition from the county.
Thanks to Dearborn Street business owners, Marie Laforge of Mango Bistro, and Les Bernstein of Rehab, the reopening celebration will continue with live music and vendors — and a participatory "street art" experience.
The New York City-based art collective, Illegal Art, will be coming to Englewood on Thursday to create two participatory public art projects Friday and Saturday. The collective has created public art projects worldwide. To learn more, visit www.illegalart.org.
