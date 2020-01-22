PORT CHARLOTTE — Connie Rose was rented out by her father to sexual abusers, but it took until 2009 for her to recognize herself as a victim of human trafficking.
Rose spoke at the Human Trafficking Awareness Seminar at Charlotte Technical Center Wednesday, hosted by the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) of Charlotte County. She urged the hundreds of attendees to stop and see victims of human trafficking who often go unnoticed.
In her work with survivors, many have said to her, "Can you see me? I'm invisible to the world, and I'm hidden in plain sight," she said.
Florida consistently ranks number three out of all states for reported instances of human trafficking, and Tampa and Miami are both known as top cities for the crime, placing Charlotte County in the middle of traffickers' routes.
Rose told attendees at the seminar that every 109 seconds an American is sexually assaulted, and every eight minutes, that victim is a child. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a child is sold for the purpose of exploitation every two minutes.
But human trafficking often doesn't look like what people expect. It's rarely strangers pulling young women into black SUVs. Thirty-five percent of victims are trafficked by family members, and the majority are trafficked by people they know to some degree.
Alex Olivares, another speaker and executive director of the Center for Progress and Excellence, said many kids in school systems throughout the country are victims of human trafficking.
"Just because a kid isn't locked up in a basement or hidden away somewhere, and they're still going to school, still maybe even going to a part time job, still living at home — they can still be a victim of human trafficking," he said.
When people started becoming more aware of human trafficking, the focus was on foreign-born victims, but now people know domestic victims make up as much, if not more, of trafficking victims in the U.S.
The mechanism of control is typically psychological, not physical. There may be threats against victims and their families; traffickers may threaten to disseminate explicit photos of a teenage victim on social media; or the victim may feel they are in a romantic relationship with their perpetrator.
Commonly, traffickers take their victims through stages including grooming, isolation, and fulfilling their desires by giving the victims' attention they're not getting at home, buying them expensive clothes or jewelry, or taking them to nice dinners.
Then, they'll take away those things until the victim does what they want.
"When you fulfill a need and then take it away, that person will do almost anything to get it back," Olivares said.
Punishment may follow if the victim refuses.
Signs to look out for are similar to any other form of abuse — unexplained bruises, a teen who appears malnourished or dehydrated, drug and alcohol addiction, burns, and sometimes branding and tattoos, though that's becoming more rare, Olivares said. Not all victims will show obvious signs of human trafficking; it may take adding up multiple factors to realize what's going on.
Rose said when she was being trafficked by her own father as a teenager, no one ever asked why she missed classes or why she was out in the middle of the night when her friends were asleep in their beds.
"Survivors are not invisible," Rose said. "They are in plain sight right in front of you and possibly in the same room as you."
When her father was hospitalized in 2009, as he was dying, she met with him once a week. She found out he had many more victims than she realized — but also that he had once been a victim himself. A man showing him a pornographic magazine when he was 13 years old invited him to come up to his apartment for a party.
"He was gang raped," she said. "This is what happened from there. He became addicted to pornography. He became addicted to sex. And more importantly he became addicted to power and control."
Many perpetrators tell the same story, she said, that at some point power and control were taken from them, and now their driving force is to exercise it over others. While the backstory doesn't excuse his crimes, it helped her to forgive him and become the mother she wanted to be for her own children.
"Life isn't what happens to you," she said. "Life is what you do with it."
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
