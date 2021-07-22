Last year, Englewood lost Spencer Stephens. The 18-year-old college student survived a night-time car crash on Interstate 75 near Ruskin, but he was hit a few minutes later by a vehicle that veered into the shoulder lane where he was waiting for a tow truck.
Last week, four men changing a tire alongside the same interstate near Sarasota were hit and killed. The driver who hit them didn't see the broken down truck with a boat trailer on the southbound shoulder.
An estimated 566 people were killed and 14,371 were injured in roadway crashes involving a disabled vehicle where visibility was likely a factor. Those numbers come from statistics in a 2016-2018 study, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. That's how many people died and were hurt in each year of the three-year study.
Besides visibility, nighttime crash factors also include fatigue, alcohol, drugs, speed, lighting conditions, glare or texting.
The yearly cost of those crashes recorded by the Fatality Analysis Reporting System and the Crash Report Sampling System, study estimated about $8.8 billion in lost wages, medical payments, disability or death.
The Florida Highway Patrol said drivers should be aware of nighttime surroundings when traveling to report where they are if they crash or witness a incident. FHP also asks drivers to follow the state's "move-over law." When approaching a stopped emergency vehicle or wrecker at the side of the road, Florida law requires drivers to safely move over one lane or slow down to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.
Rob Stern, co-owner of Stern's Auto Tire and Towing is Englewood said people don't know much about the move-over law.
"The law also applies to all emergency vehicles including wreckers," he said. "They don't understand they can be pulled over for not moving over when there's a tow truck loading up a disabled vehicle."
Despite the move-over law, first responders, tow truck drivers and crash survivors continue to be killed and injured in secondary crashes. Stern said his employees, while working on the interstate, have had their hats blown off by speeding night-time motorists.
"Drivers are supposed to slow down and move over for all flashing lights — red, blue, yellow — which includes utility vehicles," he said. "Utility vehicles are the ones doing night work. People need to move over. It's really scary for workers who have to be other there on the shoulder or a single lane. People shouldn't speed past them. It's the same with officers who have someone pulled over. If you can't move over, you need to slow down because it's not always possible for the officer to park in the grass to stay away from traffic."
Whenever they can, Stern's employees will park a wrecker behind the vehicle their helping, with the tow truck bed half way down. That setup helps protect the tow truck drivers from being hit by speeding drivers at night on the interstate.
CHECK YOUR TIRES, TOO
Lt. Greg Bueno of the Florida Highway Patrol said when approaching a crash, drivers should slow down, stay off of the cellphone and move out of the lane closest to the crash if possible.
The FHP also suggests doing a routine checks on tires, checking the tread depth. The law requires minimum of 2/32 of inch of tread on each tire.
"Drivers should look for any signs of wear on the tire, over inflation or under inflation, because all of these things can increase the likely hood of a tire failure," Bueno said. "Don't keep a tires on the vehicle that are 6 years and older. Every tire has a birthday. Check the spare tire to make sure it's still good to use when needed."
If a tire blows, Bueno says, don't panic or slam on the breaks or over steer.
"Take your foot off of accelerator to allow the vehicle to slow down," he said. "Once the vehicle slows, you can begin to gently brake and stop your vehicle well off the travel lanes."
Motorists should put on their hazard lights before retrieving a jack, flashlight or any emergency equipment, Bueno said nighttime drivers should have a cell phone and charger, first aid kit and fire extinguisher.
Drivers can call *FHP for assistance from a road ranger or trooper.
"As a driver, you must be focused, sober, free of distractions, and abide by speed limit so you can maintain control of your car," he said. "Drivers should always be aware of the possibly of a broken-down car in the area, other traffic congestion, pedestrians, bicycles, animals, etc., be in the close proximity at any time or in the travel lane itself."
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office traffic unit suggests if involved in a nighttime crash on busy highway to call 911 and stay inside the vehicle until emergency personnel arrive. Motorists should consider keeping road flares along with a reflective safety triangle, floor jack and flashlight inside the vehicle in case of emergencies.
"A safe alternative would be calling for roadside assistance such as Road Rangers or AAA," said Megan Krahe, SCSO spokesperson.
Editor's note: The Daily Sun emailed Charlotte County Sheriff's Office questions about highway safety and nighttime crashes. The response was, "Our current policy still stands. We have direct orders to not speak with reporters with your organization," Claudette Smith, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer.
