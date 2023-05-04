About 175 people showed up for a Sarasota County Planning Board meeting Thursday night at the Robert L. Anderson Annex in Venice. They were there to tell the board to vote against recommending land use changed that would allow a planned apartment complex on State Road 776 near Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood. Officials canceled the meeting, stating there were too many people.
VENICE — With a crowd of nearly 300 people from Englewood in attendance, the Thursday evening meeting of the Sarasota County Planning Commission came to an end before it began.
Some 38 minutes past the scheduled 5 p.m. started, Planning Commission Chairman Justin Taylor banged his gavel, and after apologizing for the late start, explained the meeting was being continued to June 8 in the commission chambers at the County Administration Center in downtown Sarasota.
According to Taylor, the fire marshal ruled with a crowd that size there were “capacity issues” with the smaller commission chambers in the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center and the meeting could not continue.
“We just cannot accommodate the size and number of people here this evening,” Taylor said.
The residents, many wearing red T-shirts with the words “No 2 Prose,” were there to express ongoing opposition to a proposed 300-unit apartment complex on the 16-acre Feldman property between Boca Royale and Arlington Cove along North Indiana Avenue.
Oak Forest and Pine Lake on the opposite side of State Road 776 also border the property with many residents of those neighborhoods expressing opposition.
“As a team, we were overjoyed with the turnout this evening,” said Rudy Davis, one of the opposition leaders. He added they were disappointed by the turn of events, but gratified at the 300 residents who attended.
“I’m not surprised by the turnout,” added Steve Gustafson, another of the organizers. “These are our last homes, so this is close to our hearts.”
Davis said that not one person in attendance didn’t believe in workforce housing, but this particular location wasn’t appropriate for the type of buildings being proposed.
Both lamented that holding the hearing in June might mean some drop off in attendance as people left for the summer, but expressed hope that, as word gets out about the result Thursday evening, more people might become involved in the effort to stop the project.
They said that they do plan to petition the county to move the public hearing to September when more people will be back in Englewood.
That the proposal faced fierce opposition became crystal clear when residents during two neighborhood meetings last fall raised objections based on compatibility with the surrounding neighborhoods of single-family homes, traffic safety and accessibility to the property, and stormwater runoff and retention among other issues.
Similar to many other controversial development projects over the years, the county planning department had received nearly 400 letters and emails objecting to the project.
“There was a message tonight,” Davis said. “Clearly people think this is a bad idea. People are concerned and afraid. I think the developer got a message tonight. Whether they pay attention remains to be seen.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.