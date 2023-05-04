Sarasota County Planning Board

About 175 people showed up for a Sarasota County Planning Board meeting Thursday night at the Robert L. Anderson Annex in Venice. They were there to tell the board to vote against recommending land use changed that would allow a planned apartment complex on State Road 776 near Boca Royale Golf & Country Club in Englewood. Officials canceled the meeting, stating there were too many people.

 SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

VENICE — With a crowd of nearly 300 people from Englewood in attendance, the Thursday evening meeting of the Sarasota County Planning Commission came to an end before it began.

Some 38 minutes past the scheduled 5 p.m. started, Planning Commission Chairman Justin Taylor banged his gavel, and after apologizing for the late start, explained the meeting was being continued to June 8 in the commission chambers at the County Administration Center in downtown Sarasota.


   
