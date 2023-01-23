Displaced residents impacted by Hurricane Ian wait outside at the former insurance village for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall in October. The state of Florida is conducting insurance villages this week in Charlotte and Lee counties.
The Florida Department of Financial Services will host three Insurance Villages the week of this week in Southwest Florida.
"The villages will serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer in-person and work together to resolve outstanding claims," according to an email from the department's Division of Consumer Services.
Representatives from the National Flood Insurance Program and more than a dozen insurers are expected to be on hand to assist insurance consumers.
The insurance villages will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
• Monday, Jan. 23 and Tuesday, Jan. 24, Charlotte County Event Center, 75 Taylor St, Punta Gorda
• Wednesday, Jan. 25, Tringali Meeting Hall, 3450 N Access Road, Englewood, (West Building)
• Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28, Florida Southwestern State College, 8099 College Parkway, A177, Fort Myers, Florida
Policyholders should bring as much documentation as they can, including:
• A driver’s license, passport, state-issued ID or other form of identification.
• Insurance cards and insurance policy information/documentation
• Pictures or documentation of the property being claimed as a loss resulting from Hurricane Ian
• Repair estimates
• Any additional insurance-related information that is readily accessible.
The insurance villages will exclusively focus on insurance related-issues and staff from other agencies will not be present to assist with other post-storm benefits. For more information visit www.FloridaDisaster.org.
FEMA REACHES MILESTONE
FEMA has awarded grants to 63,000 households affected by Hurricane Ian for rental assistance or basic repairs of their storm-damaged home, the agency reported Monday.
This assistance is part of $5.2 billion in federal support provided to Florida following this disaster through FEMA grants to households, disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration and claims payments from the National Flood Insurance Program.
FEMA’s Direct Temporary Housing mission has also placed 118 families in travel trailers or manufactured housing units, the agency reported.
There are 220 units being prepared for occupancy and site inspections underway for more units.
Additionally, more than 119,000 people have visited Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in 26 counties, and Disaster Survivor Assistance teams have visited more than 354,000 homes in counties designated for Individual Assistance after Hurricane Ian, as FEMA continues to meet people where they are and helps them with their recovery.
Currently, 18 DRCs are operating for Hurricane Ian, including the center at the Triangali Center in Englewood, 3450 N Access Road, Englewood.
Hurricane Ian support by the numbers:
• $5.2 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments.
• $917 million in FEMA Individual Assistance approved for 373,350 households.
• $1.54 billion in U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans approved.
• 45,800 National Flood Insurance Program claims filed; $2.29 billion paid.
• $504 million in FEMA Public Assistance approved for emergency response costs.
• 1,260 households (3,062 members) checked into hotel rooms under FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance for households.
• 20,119 Blue Roofs installed by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.