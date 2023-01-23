FEMA insurance village

Displaced residents impacted by Hurricane Ian wait outside at the former insurance village for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall in October. The state of Florida is conducting insurance villages this week in Charlotte and Lee counties.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

The Florida Department of Financial Services will host three Insurance Villages the week of this week in Southwest Florida.

"The villages will serve as an opportunity for policyholders to meet with their property insurer in-person and work together to resolve outstanding claims," according to an email from the department's Division of Consumer Services.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments