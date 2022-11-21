Peggy Delaney (left) and her buddy Karen Perkins load up their golf cart each day with cold water, Gatorade and snacks to take to all of the volunteers at Alameda Isles after Hurricane Ian damaged more than 100 homes in the park. They called themselves the “Hydration Hussies.”
ENGLEWOOD — They called themselves the Hydration Hussies.
Resident JoAnne Bateman helped organize some volunteer opportunities. That included forming the Hydration Hussies. They were Peggy Delaney and Karen Perkins, who rode around Alameda Isles six hours a day following Hurricane Ian, giving water, Gatorade and first-aid supplies to the men working to restore homes damaged in their senior community.
Many evacuated to hotels in Venice. Five days later, they weren’t sure if their homes suffered damage or were even still standing. More than 100 of the park’s 355 homes were badly damaged.
“The men in the park got together and started tarping the roofs,” said Delaney, a five-year resident. “These are mostly people who lived here and got up in the morning and helped each other. These are men in their 60, 70, 80 years old up on the roof. They came together as friends and neighbors.”
Some of the men called residents whose homes were damaged and hadn’t returned to the area yet. About 17 must be torn down.
The Hydration Hussies delivered water and supplies for 10 days. Despite not having electric or running water, the women brought as much cheer as possible to the men while making repairs.
“Thank goodness no one died or was hurt badly,” Delaney said. “One fella fell off the roof and hurt his back, but he’s OK. Others suffered cuts and bruises. It is amazing how some people only lost a screen on their home and others lost their roofs or just about everything else.”
Paul “Peaches” Fornell was trying to tarp his damaged roof when a young family saw him and helped out. Fornell said the man said told he felt “called” to turn into the park to help.
Resident Neil Buchanan began making porta toilets by using a bucket and pool noodles from the community pool. Buchanan, also is the “town crier” along with his wife, Adrianne, would go around the park announcing it was time for dinner. Food was brought in by the Salvation Army. Without power, it was comforting for the residents to meet and eat together. The Salvation Army also threw the volunteers a pizza party.
“There’s a physical therapy center next to our park and they did a cookout for us one day,” Delaney said. “It was really great of them to think of us. There’s almost no words to say how comforting and grateful people are here.”
“People in our park working tirelessly trying to put our piece of paradise back together,” said Ann DiJulio. “It’s happy news in this time of devastation. There are many ways that people have volunteered to help their neighbors. We have much damage here, but the spirit and love abounds.”
