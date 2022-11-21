Alameda Isles

Volunteers and residents at Alameda Isles were treated to a pizza party by the Salvation Army after Hurricane Ian. Residents helped each other with home repairs for weeks after the storm.

ENGLEWOOD — They called themselves the Hydration Hussies.

Resident JoAnne Bateman helped organize some volunteer opportunities. That included forming the Hydration Hussies. They were Peggy Delaney and Karen Perkins, who rode around Alameda Isles six hours a day following Hurricane Ian, giving water, Gatorade and first-aid supplies to the men working to restore homes damaged in their senior community.


Peggy Delaney (left) and her buddy Karen Perkins load up their golf cart each day with cold water, Gatorade and snacks to take to all of the volunteers at Alameda Isles after Hurricane Ian damaged more than 100 homes in the park. They called themselves the “Hydration Hussies.”

