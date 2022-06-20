VENICE — Monica Medina believes her book can help victims know they don't have to be defined by horrific tragedies they've experienced.
Medina recently showed her new book at a Homeless to Home meeting. The group's monthly luncheons bring representatives from South Sarasota County nonprofits together to share resources for the area’s needy.
Medina shared what it’s like as a 17-year-old high school sophomore to experience the murder of her mother after 15 years of abuse. Her stepfather was eventually convicted of her mother's 2009 homicide.
She said her stepfather often hit and threatened her. Medina was always "looking over her shoulder" in fear for herself, her brother and her mother. Their lives were confusing, dysfunctional, violent, manipulative, she said.
"I begged my mom to leave him and she tried several times," Medina told guests. "We thought the third time it was different. Mom wasn’t just venting or wishing, hoping or praying anymore, she was preparing our way out."
"Your friends and family helped you in the beginning, but even they have accepted this is how it is now," Medina writes in her book. "They've stopped trying; stopped coming around; stopped attempting to convince you that you deserve better because you just won't do better for yourself. It's too much on them to be involved."
Medina said the abuser often makes the victim seem incapable of working.
"Yet somehow, he still shames you for stressing him out and all the bills," she writes.
Medina said her mother often fought and then made up with her husband, a Chicago ex-police officer.
It took eight years for the trial. Prosecutors said the stepfather became irate when he learned Medina's mother had taken $4,000 out of the bank for a deposit on a home where she planned to live after leaving him.
He shot her in the head and left the body in the trunk of a car that he abandoned a few miles from their home, according to the Chicago Tribune.
Medina's stepfather was convicted of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide and sentenced to life in prison.
At the luncheon, Medina spoke about her new book "The Third Return — A Memoir" she wrote after moving to Florida and working in the behavioral field.
"I was trying to heal and grieve," she said.
She is a domestic violence advocate in Sarasota County with the Safe Place And Rape Crisis Center auxiliary.
"After years of self-sabotage and self-imposed limitations, I developed self-care routines," she said. "I worked tirelessly on my releasing my own restraints. Three years later, I had the ability to love, rely and trust myself in a way no one ever showed me was possible.”
In the book — which is available on Amazon, Books-a-Million, Barnes & Noble and Target — she includes guidance about forgiveness, loving freely and moving hopes into reality.
"As a life coach, I focus on the power of self love," she said. "I use my experiences to help women in major transitions, so they too can find trust, love and reliability within themselves and ultimately, live a better life."
Medina hopes her book will be purchased or donated to the Sarasota County library system for victims to read. She'd also like local bookstores to sell them as a resource for victims.
"Once the book is read, I ask people to share it with others, leave reviews that may inspire others to read it, but most importantly, be awakened to helping those who continue to live under an abuser," she said.
Medina wrote a message in the forward of her book which is dedicated to her mother.
"To those who have lost their voice and fallen to senseless evil, my hope is that you will find the beauty, happiness and freedom again which life has been trying to offer you. Take it back for the next flourishing steps of your life and for the little eyes around the corner.
For more information on Monica Medina, visit youbeautifullife.com.
