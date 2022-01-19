CAPE HAZE — It's more bad news for residents of Gasparilla Mobile Estates whose homes were destroyed by 110 mph tornado winds Sunday morning.
Charlotte County officials are expected in a Friday meeting to explain to dozens of homeowners — mostly without insurance — that they have to pay for costly upgrades to their mobile homes including new elevation requirements, debris removal or total replacement.
"If a home has 50% or more damage and deemed unsafe to enter or occupy by the county, it must be rebuild under the current Florida building code," Charlotte County Spokesperson Brian Gleason said of the old mobile homes built in the 1970s.
"There are elevation requirements as well. So while rebuilding or replacing these heavily damaged homes, they would have to be elevated on 10 foot stilts and need stairs or a wheelchair ramp," he said.
Gleason said it may be challenging or costly to replace single-wide homes that were once valued at $20,000 to $30,000. He said it might not be possible to get the heavy equipment like a crane into some of the tight spaces where homes were damaged.
"They are looking more like $70,000 or more to replace the single-wide trailer, and that's if you can get them," he said. "Not all of these homes are going to be replaced and that's going to be the reality. Each site is specific to what they are able to do. The amount of real estate (their lot size) they have to work with is not much.
"Some of these homeowners are in a bit of a traumatic stress situation and that's one of the things they need to realize," he said. "If people help with monetary donations, that pie will be sliced up by 35 families and the slices get smaller by every cut.
"If they get enough money, those who have to walk away, may be able to rent or buy a new trailer somewhere else. These are all very difficult choices. In some cases, the choice will be made for them because the lot size cannot not accommodate the house requirements under the current code," he said.
HELP IS NEEDED
According to Gleason, a damage assessment emergency response team including the Small Business Administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency met at the mobile home park along with county building and other staff to assess damage and talk to residents. The county is meeting with residents to answer questions today, Gleason said.
However, the county can't put out a dumpster or do any cleanup in the park, which is private property. He said park owner would have to give permission to bring a dumpster.
"The county would have to be reimbursed," he said. "We can't give taxpayer money to people under those circumstances. It's not legal because it's private property. We can't go on people's yards to clean the property. They can put stuff on the side of the road and Waste Management will pick it up."
Gleason said two damage assessments are complete.
"It's been all-hands-on-deck, and we are doing what we can," he said. "The next step is for FEMA to our (Charlotte County's) damage assessment and compare it to the one done Wednesday by FEMA and send recommendations of Region 4 office in Atlanta and then to (Washington) DC and make a determination if FEMA declares it a disaster area. It could take days to weeks. We will monitor it along with the Florida Division of Emergency Management in Tallahassee," he said.
"If it's declined, there's an appeal process. Either way, we want to get money flowing to our residents in need," he said.
Gleason said the Small Business Administration can act separately for loans. He said the county is working with the nonprofit, the Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association to alert homeowners of any "donated services."
DONATIONS NEEDED
There are two ways to help residents who lost everything in the Sunday morning tornado.
"It cut through Gasparilla Mobile Estates like a knife," said nine-year resident David Dietrich whose manufactured home was damaged. "Remarkably nobody was seriously injured. However, many Gasparilla Mobile Estates residents were impacted, and 21 homes were destroyed or deemed 'unsafe to enter or occupy' by the county."
Dietrich created a GoFundMe account for his neighbors impacted by the tornado with proceeds going to the "most severely" damaged.
"We suspect most have no insurance," he said. "Even the smallest donation may help soften the blow for these long-time residents, and for some, it may even encourage them to stay and rebuild versus being forced to walk away with nothing after so many years of investing in the Gasparilla Mobile Estates community. People are in tears. Some live here full-time and others winter and had health issues that kept them up north, so they haven't seen the damage yet."
Charlotte Community Foundation set up a disaster relief fund for the victims of the tornado. They've already had donations. However, CCF will match the first $15,000 raised.
"If someone gives $1,000 it will be matched through this fund with another $1,000," said Ashley Maher, foundation CEO. "The process of getting the money to those who need it is simplified. We want to help those in need to help them rebuild."
She said the vendors and contractors will be paid directly for repairs. Maher added, there may be some other programs available for those impacted by the tornado.
For more information on the GoFundMe account visit bit.ly/3qIEmUF or call 603-496-2282.
For more information on donating to the foundation for tornado victims, visit charlottecf.org.
