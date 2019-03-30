VENICE — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation following a residential fire at 562 Fallbrook Drive in the Venice Golf & Country Club subdivision.
The victim was identified Friday as Robert Stright, 73.
First responders arrived at the residence Friday at 6:50 a.m. It took about 35 minutes for crews to completely put the fire out.
A neighbor said she was ordered to vacate the area around 7 a.m. and saw at least 18 emergency vehicles by the house, ABC 7 reported.
By Friday afternoon, detectives had finished making next-of-kin notifications.
The Florida State Fire Marshal is also conducting a fire investigation. Both investigations are active and ongoing.
Based on preliminary investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal, there is nothing suspicious about the incident however, their investigation is active and ongoing, according to a press release issued by Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight’s office on Friday afternoon.
An official cause of death will be determined and released by the Medical Examiner’s Office.
