Inaugural golf tournament benefits The Literacy Center for Dyslexia
Staff Report
Jul 19, 2022

ROTONDA - The Literacy Center for Dyslexia in Englewood is celebrating the success of its first charity golf tournament.Played June 25, at the Rotonda Hills course, the event drew 20 foursomes and many sponsors who helped raise $14,000 to benefit the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Hayden and Tammy Tieu founded the Literacy Center for Dyslexia at 695 Old Englewood Road, where the certified staff and experienced educators tutor dyslexic people from ages 5 to 99.For more information about the center, visit tlcfordyslexia.com, call 941-473-2266 or email tlcdyslexia@gmail.com.
