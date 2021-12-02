Dr. Manuel Gordillo Jr., an epidemiologist at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System and doctor at Infectious Diseases Associates in Sarasota, is concerned about the new variant Omicron.
He said what’s happening with the COVID-19 omicron variant after the delta variant rocked Sarasota Memorial Hospital two months ago.
It left pregnant women and mostly unvaccinated patients on ventilators with extended stays in the intensive care unit.
Gordillo spoke with The Daily Sun for an update on the new variant.
Is it important to pay attention to doctors and others in the medical field when dealing with this new variant?
“Yes. We learned the hard way during this pandemic — when there is a void of information this gets rapidly filled by misinformation. Some features of this variant have made seasoned and usually calm virologists and epidemiologists more anxious than usual.”
When was this variant discovered?
“It was first reported by a South African virologist Tulio de Oliveira on Nov. 23. First cases were sampled in South Africa and Botswana around Nov. 9. A few days into the investigation, we all got lucky that they identified a genetic ‘defect’ (S gene target failure for those familiar) that allowed scientist to rapidly identify this variant with the rapid PCR test commonly used there, rather than having to do the more labor-intensive and costly gene sequencing.”
Did this new variant overtake the delta variant?
“Yes, they noticed that in the province which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria, this virus was quickly replacing the delta variant. This, along with the previously unseen large number of mutations this variant had, raised red flags. They announced this to the World Health Organization. The worldwide experts met the next day and made it a variant of concern and named it omicron, (previously known as B.1.1.529).”
Do you believe the virus spread around the world?
“Yes, the virus has spread to many countries and the list is growing each day. In all likelihood it is already here in the US, although not yet reported.” (The first case was reported Wednesday in California — after the interview.)
You said there was a previously unseen large number of mutilations this variant has. About how many?
“It’s mind-boggling to many experts. It has more than 50 different mutations, including 32 in the spike protein. Some of them are known to have been present in previous variants, but some are completely new and present at sites on the virus that can potentially give it significant advantages.”
Does this raise new questions for scientists, researchers and doctors?
“Yes, there are three broad issues each new variant raise and must be answered:
“1. Transmissibility: several mutations identified have the potential to increase transmissibility and infectivity.
“2. Immune escape-from-wild type infection, or vaccine-related. It has can confer resistance to neutralizing antibodies or to monoclonal antibodies used in treatments. This feature may be the most predictable. Neutralizing antibodies is not all the virus has to contend with when it comes to our immune system which also has memory B cells in a variety of T cells to defend us. Those cells are well trained by our current vaccines and ready to defend us against any new variant emerging. Furthermore, this feature by itself it is not a catastrophe if the virus doesn’t make people very sick or if it does not transmit well. For example, the existing beta variant (was prevalent in South Africa last year) and the lamda variant (was common in South America) had this characteristic, but have largely petered out, competed by the more transmissible delta.
“3. Increase virulence (will there be severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths)? This Sarasota Memorial Hospital braces for new variant is very difficult to predict because it depends not just on the virus, but on how it interacts with human host. Only close clinical observations over time, coupled with carefully designed laboratory studies will answer this critical question.”
“We will know more in the next three weeks. The two cases identified in Hong Kong on returning travelers held in quarantine revealed low-cycle thresholds on PCR test suggesting potential for high contagiousness.”
You say wait and see. What does that mean?
“I am so grateful to South African scientists, their talent and dedication, their public health infrastructure and the transparency of the government who have given the world a very early warning. But now we come to the realization that, the earlier (we get) the warning, the less we know. My current conclusion is that everything is on the table, including that this just fizzles out or turns out to be a catastrophe, but most likely somewhere in between.
What can be done?
“Dynamic response will require containment or mitigation measures (the US gave up on containment a long time ago, we are in mitigation mode at our best) to be modified quickly as evidence comes in, as well as rapid data collection to understand the scope of the threat (which is not something we have been good at during this pandemic). The public is totally exhausted after more than 20 months of this onslaught, but unfortunately the virus does not care.
“What calls for a comprehensive effort (that can be reversed if this proves to be a false alarm) will likely be met with theatrics and haphazard measures.”
What about travel bans from these countries where they’ve reported infections?
“Travel bans only delay the inevitable by about two to three weeks, giving a window of opportunity. Let’s hope that this proves to be a virus variant that doesn’t live up to it’s full potential, recognizing that hope is not a great strategy.”
Will vaccines and boosters help?
“I still believe that vaccines will continue to be our main strategy for the foreseeable future. All eligible adults should move forward and get their booster if they haven’t already done it. The best time to do it is during a break between surges. Just like we vaccinate for measles before measles is in town. Just like we save money for retirement before retirement is upon us.”
Can the vaccine be changed to better help fight the Omicron variant?
“Yes, if necessary, the mRNA vaccines are easily modified and we can have new ones targeting new variants in weeks. In fact, Moderna just announced they are working on an updated vaccine against omicron. Not that we will need it, but it seems sensible to have it in our arsenal if we do.
“This new variant must be taken seriously but is not apocalyptic. Stay calm, stay informed from good resources (hopefully CDC wakes up), encourage everyone you can to get vaccinated, and remember that we are in a global village: We will not be safe in the US until everyone is safe. Please support vaccinating equitably throughout the world.”
