ENGLEWOOD — Rob Kruzel hopes that persistence does pay off.
Kruzel, president of what was the nonprofit Tringali Hockey and Sports League, is now working with Charlotte County staff on an acceptable proposal to restore the county's damaged and defunct skate hockey rink at Tringali Recreation Center.
The hockey rink had been at Tringali since 2004, next to its tennis courts and children's playground. Families, children and adults played hockey at the rink on inline roller skates.
Also, the multi-purpose rink is equipped with basketball hoops for outdoor pickup games.
In 2019, Charlotte County closed the rink after repeated efforts to repair it failed. It has sat padlocked ever since.
The plan now is to lay a Visqueen plastic or similar vapor barrier beneath a 4-inch deep layer of fresh concrete to the 85-foot-by-185-foot rink. The cost is now estimated at $50,000.
Contractor Paul Bigness of Synergy Construction offered his services to restore the rink for cost.
"All project funding will be raised and provided by the Charlotte County Inline Hockey Association Inc.-Tringali Sports League," a draft proposal stated.
In light of the present economy, raising the funds and the restoration could take two years.
"We're starting to raise money," Kruzel said of himself and a small dedicated group who are determine to see the hockey rink up and running again.
As much as funding, county commissioners need to hear from supporters of the restoration of the hockey rink.
Some support had been heard from 1,606 signatories who signed an online petition when Kruzel hoped the hockey rink would make the list of projects to be funded with the sales tax voters supported in November.
Unfortunately, that wasn't to be. But that doesn't mean commissioners will ignore a fresh petition from street hockey fans. The "Help Save Tringali Hockey Rink" on www.change.org is being revived.
Also, county commissioners can also be emailed directly at Assistant@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
For more information or to assist with the effort, call Kruzel at 941-441-6888.
